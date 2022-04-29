ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

One injured in duplex fire on Aristocrat Dr. in Billings

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
KULR8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. - A man was taken to the hospital after a fire at a duplex on Aristocrat Dr. Thursday morning. The Billings Fire Department...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

8 teens injured on I-90 in early morning crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue and AMR Ambulance reported to a rollover on westbound I-90. Eight teenagers had left a Ford F150 pickup that had rolled off the north side of the interstate on icy roads. Two passengers had been ejected from the pickup. In total, six ambulances...
BOZEMAN, MT
ABC4

Kaysville crash leaves one seriously injured

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – On the morning of April 28 at 5:37 a.m. officials with Davis County were dispatched on reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Interstate-15 and ended on 200 North in Kaysville, as noted by the Kaysville Fire Department.  Fire crews responded along with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office paramedics, […]
KAYSVILLE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Woman dead, man injured in one-vehicle crash

OAKLEY — A Rupert woman died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Cassia County. Shelbbi Lynn Bean, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. The crash occurred at 11:59 p.m. at 100 W. 1425 S. Bean was a passenger in a 2019 Subaru WRX driven by Jacob Michael Goffinet,...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
Billings, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duplex#Cat#Dog#Accident#Aristocrat Dr
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Vehicle pursuit suspect arrested with bag of Fentanyl in his mouth

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man lead El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) deputies on a brief chase before being arrested. Just before 3 p.m. on April 20th, EPSO deputies attempted to contact 26-year-old Jacob Nail inside a pickup truck with no license plate near Terminal Avenue and Conrad Street in the Cimarron Hills area of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KFYR-TV

Arrest made in Sidney homicide investigation

SIDNEY, M.T. - Sidney Police say they made an arrest in connection to the Jan. 28 homicide of fifty-year-old Christopher Wetzstein of Sidney. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Colette Brewer was arrested in Miles City Tuesday after being identified as a person of interest early in the investigation. Investigators said she was a...
SIDNEY, MT
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KFYR-TV

Bismarck police recover hundreds of fentanyl pills in traffic stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man they say intended to deliver hundreds of fentanyl pills in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop and K-9 sniff of a car 21-year-old Ramalle Hunt was a passenger in. They say they found 397 fentanyl pills that had been concealed on the driver of the car. An informant told police Ramalle had given them to the driver.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy