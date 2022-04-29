Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Budget Amended for New Vehicles at County Commission Meeting 4/28/22

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of former Mobile City Council member Irmatean Watson states that Mrs. Watson passed away peacefully in her home on Friday afternoon. Mrs. Watson was an inaugural member of the city council. She served two terms in the late 80s and early 90s. Mrs. Watson represented district 1 on the city council. She was also one of the first African-American women to earn a pharmacy license in the state of Alabama.

MOBILE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO