Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Budget Amended for New Vehicles at County Commission Meeting 4/28/22
- Call to Order
- Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance
- Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved
- Elected Official/Department Heads – No Comments
- Adopt Minutes – Unanimously Approved
- Old Business
- Nuisance Abatements
- 1115 W 54th Street, Anniston – Pitts, Paul & Margie – Moved to Dismissal and Unanimously Approved for Dismal
- 1117 W 49th Street, Anniston – Commons Jr., William & Mariea – Unanimously Approved
- 1109 W 49th Street, Anniston – Addie, Arlene – Unanimously Approved
- 0 Old Birmingham Highway, Anniston – Haynes, Jerre – Unanimously Approved
- New Business
- Nuisance Decelerations – Unanimously Approved
- 0 Leyden Street, Anniston – Miller, Louie
- 805 S Corning Street, Anniston – Huggins, Linda
- 6105 Autumn Trail, Anniston – Woodford, Penny
- 245 Smith Street, Anniston – Hale, Robert & Donna
- Bid/Award Resolutions
- Litter Pick-up and Removal
- No bid were received and the work will be bid out again.
- LED Sports Lighting
- A bid was received from Musco Sports Lighting at a cost of $318,500. This bid was rejected and will be rebid.
- OPEB Memorandum of Participation – Unanimously Approved
- This is a required assessment associated with the financials to be conducted by Cavanaugh McDonald Consulting LLC. Cost of approximately $7,500.
- ABC Board Application – Nabhat LLC, d/b/a Quick Mart 5 (1st Reading) – No action required
Sheriff Budget Amendment – Unanimously Approved
- Amended budget request to add $95,000 for the purchase of patrol vehicles and vehicle equipment.
- Sheriff Matthew Wade spoke and thanked the Commission he also noted “This is tough time for law enforcement and public safety in general. Just being able to hire people, in general finding them and keeping them. Things like vehicles are one thing they look at, but we’re to the point where we’ve had people still driving 2010 vehicles. Also the cost of vehicles, everybody in this room is looking to buy a car, you know, it’s very difficult for anybody to afford anything these days. Pistol permit funding has been able to buy our cars and do that for many years, but with the current legislation, whether you for against really doesn’t matter, has affected that budget. We wouldn’t be able to buy these vehicles that we desperately need without support. We asked y’all and you stepped up to the plate, and we really appreciate the relationship, and we appreciate the work, or at least that you listen to us and try to help us when you can.” He then went on to explain that the $5 million that was included in recent legislation is based on the 2022 postal permits sold. Pistol permits are currently down 42% for the year already so if that trend continues they will not be receiving the full $5 million to offset the loss of pistol permit revenue. He also reindeer all that the Sheriff’s office is responsible for 49,000 Calhoun County residents 43% of all Calhoun county residents live in unincorporated areas. He said that when they call 911 they expect the sheriff’s office to come. These cars will help them achieve this.
- Property Resolution:
- EMA – Obsolete items that are surplus. – Unanimously Approved
- Landfill – For the auction of a Komatsu D85ex Dozier, Serial #317093 – Unanimously Approved
- Appraisal – For the sell of a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer. –
- Public Comments
- Christi Ford was introduced as the new Administrative Security.
- Audrey Maxwell with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce spoke and shared that there have been so many wonderful announcements and events going on this past month and that tourism is back. Tourism forecasts last year was a little low she stated, but that things are back in “full swing.” She mentioned the Talladega race weekend was this past weekend that brought visitors from all over the country. She also stated “There are so many upcoming games and things that are happening in May.” These include The Cheaha Challenge There are also many events at Choccolocco Park for baseball and softball as as at JSU. She also mentioned the announcement that Team USA softball coming in July 5 to Choccolocco Park to play an exhibition game prior to the World Games. She share that in the course of 24 hours 50,000 hits for requests for information about tickets had been received.
- Commissioner Hess mentioned the McClellan Horstrails and the events that will happen this Saturday. He also talked about Woodland Park and how 30 teams will be coming this Saturday.
- George Dudchock spoke and again asked about the RMC Board and pleaded for someone to be appoint4ed that would represent the employees. He reminded all that the board meeting are not open to the public and asked the commission to make a resolution making this a public board. He also challenged Commission Hess for voting in a company owned by the tax revenue commissar and not knowing what he was voting for. When a 40 second warning was given by Commission Henderson he asked why he wasn’t given the courtesy of extending the time like other speakers. He was told that per the rules private citizens were not allowed to speak over 3 mins and that the others were not private citizens. This is the second time Mr. George Dudchock has spoken recently at commission meetings. He also submitted a letter to the editor.
- Representatives from the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention spoke about their upcoming event Gift of Flight to be held on June 4, 2022.
- Myles Chamblee from the Calhoun County EMA addressed that statewide COVID numbers are slightly elevated, but local hospitalizations are still down. He encourage basic hand washing, staying home when sick and other approaches to stay healthy.
- Adjourn – Unanimously Approved
