US soldiers return birthday cake they stole from window sill 77 years ago

Seventy-seven years after a group of U.S. Army soldiers stole a birthday cake from a window sill in Italy during World War II, they brought a new cake to the woman just before her 90th birthday.

Meri Mion was just 13 years old when US troops from the 88th Infantry Division made their way through her town of San Pietro, according to CNN . Mion and her mother hid in their attic while German troops were battling outside near their farm.

Her mother had made a cake for her birthday, April 29, and left it out on the window sill over night while they hid for safety. Unfortunately, American soldiers had taken the cake and Mion was never able to enjoy a slice.

The U.S. Army website shared the news on Thursday, the day before Mion's 90th birthday, after Sgt. Peter Wallis and Col. Matthew Gomlak presented her a cake at the Giardini Salvi park in Vicenza, Italy, nearby where they were when the incident occurred in 1945.

"It was a little awkward, but it makes me feel great to give her the cake," Wallis said.

There were about 19 U.S. soldiers killed or wounded in the fight against German troops. Afterwards, some Americans made their way to Vicenza, and were given bread and wine by locals.

"That warm welcome by the people of Vicenza continues to this day," Gomlak said.

"In recent months, garrison staff, worked with the U.S. National Archives to find vintage combat imagery and film and presented that during the ceremony," the U.S. Army said. "It shows the horror of the fighting that took place along the Corso San Felice and the genesis of the friendship between the people of Vicenza and the U.S. Army, once the fighting subsided."

Mion was thrilled to receive the cake on Thursday in front of a large group of U.S. and Italian soldiers, along with many other local residents. She said while overcome with emotion that she'll enjoy the cake on Friday to celebrate her birthday.

"Tomorrow, we will eat that dessert with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget," Mion said.