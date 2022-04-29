ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US soldiers return birthday cake they stole from window sill 77 years ago

By Colin Martin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4FTP_0fOVqXci00

Seventy-seven years after a group of U.S. Army soldiers stole a birthday cake from a window sill in Italy during World War II, they brought a new cake to the woman just before her 90th birthday.

Meri Mion was just 13 years old when US troops from the 88th Infantry Division made their way through her town of San Pietro, according to CNN . Mion and her mother hid in their attic while German troops were battling outside near their farm.

Her mother had made a cake for her birthday, April 29, and left it out on the window sill over night while they hid for safety. Unfortunately, American soldiers had taken the cake and Mion was never able to enjoy a slice.

The U.S. Army website shared the news on Thursday, the day before Mion's 90th birthday, after Sgt. Peter Wallis and Col. Matthew Gomlak presented her a cake at the Giardini Salvi park in Vicenza, Italy, nearby where they were when the incident occurred in 1945.

"It was a little awkward, but it makes me feel great to give her the cake," Wallis said.

There were about 19 U.S. soldiers killed or wounded in the fight against German troops. Afterwards, some Americans made their way to Vicenza, and were given bread and wine by locals.

"That warm welcome by the people of Vicenza continues to this day," Gomlak said.

"In recent months, garrison staff, worked with the U.S. National Archives to find vintage combat imagery and film and presented that during the ceremony," the U.S. Army said. "It shows the horror of the fighting that took place along the Corso San Felice and the genesis of the friendship between the people of Vicenza and the U.S. Army, once the fighting subsided."

Mion was thrilled to receive the cake on Thursday in front of a large group of U.S. and Italian soldiers, along with many other local residents. She said while overcome with emotion that she'll enjoy the cake on Friday to celebrate her birthday.

"Tomorrow, we will eat that dessert with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget," Mion said.

Comments / 8

Related
KRQE News 13

US Army ‘returns’ cake to Italian woman for 90th birthday

ROME (AP) — With a round of “Happy Birthday” in Italian and English, the U.S. Army toasted an Italian woman with a birthday cake Thursday to replace the one that U.S. soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of World War II.
MILITARY
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. Army soldier killed

A soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was killed on Monday in a car accident that left two other soldiers injured. According to a news release on Tuesday from the 7th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army PFC Joseph Alejandro Marquez, 20, was killed in a “single vehicle incident” during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Birthday Cakes#Window Sill#88th Infantry Division#Cnn#German#The U S Army#Sgt#Americans#Garrison
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Deadliest Battle in World History

The history of war goes back thousands of years. Some of the earliest known wars were fought in Egypt and Sumer around 3000 B.C. Alexander the Great fought a series of battles around 330 B.C. While some of these wars probably took tens of thousands of lives, modern warfare, with larger armies and more advanced […]
POLITICS
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy