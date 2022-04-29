ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Man dead after a two-vehicle collision in east Austin (Austin, TX)

On Friday morning, a man lost his life after a vehicle struck him and the scooter he was riding in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on East Seventh Street between Allen and Gunter Streets at about 2:30 a.m. [...]

