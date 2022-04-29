ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple gets married on flight instead of in Las Vegas

By Monica Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
DALLAS ( KTVI ) — An Oklahoma City couple on a quest to get married in Las Vegas ended up getting married on a commercial flight on their way there.

Pam Patterson and Jeremy Salda joked on April 19 that “they should hop on a plane to get married in Vegas,” according to a Southwest Airlines Facebook post . The couple then realized neither one of them was joking. So they booked a flight for Sunday with a Southwest Airlines competitor. Their Vegas wedding chapel appointment was booked for Sunday at 9 p.m.

When the lovebirds arrived at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) from the Will Rogers World Airport (OKC), they found out their connection to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) was canceled after several delays. A passenger and ordained minister by the name of Chris, who was also traveling from DFW to LAS, overheard the couple’s predicament and “offered to marry the couple himself!” according to the post.

Police: California teacher was drunk in classroom

So Patterson, Salda, and the minister purchased the last three seats to Las Vegas on a Southwest flight and took an Uber across town to get to Dallas Love Field Airport from DFW.

The couple was traveling in their wedding attire all day Sunday. So, when they “boarded the flight, their Pilot, Captain Gil, noticed Patterson’s wedding dress and asked her about it,” the Facebook post said. Then they joked with the captain that they should just tie the knot on the flight.

“For the second time that week, Pam was surprised to hear the words, ‘Let’s do it!'” according to the post.

Coyote attacks girl in SoCal: Police

The whole flight crew helped the couple. There were toilet paper streamers, a snack mix sash for the minister, and an old notebook was passed around the cabin for passengers to sign as a makeshift guest book. A flight attendant named Julie stood in as Patterson’s maid of honor. There was also a professional photographer on the flight who took out her camera to take official wedding photos.

“Congrats to the newlyweds on a memorable inflight wedding neither our Employees nor Passengers are likely to forget! We can’t wait to welcome you back onboard the love airline,” Southwest said.

