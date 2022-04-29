ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Forbes Travel Guide names country’s best restaurants for 2022

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pk6DK_0fOVqPYu00

(NEXSTAR) – Because today’s “luxury guest” demands it, the Forbes Travel Guide has revealed its exhaustive list of the country’s top restaurants, hotels and spas as part of its 2022 Star Awards.

This year’s list includes more than 700 venues in the U.S. alone, each having earned a five-star, four-star, or “recommended” rating from the independent reviewers at the Forbes Travel Guide.

“Through our exacting and independent evaluation process, these award-winning properties all have raised the guest experience bar with an emphasis on what matters most to today’s luxury guest,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, in a press release issued earlier this week.

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles finally set to open in San Diego

Among this year’s honorees , the Forbes Travel Guide recognized luxury properties and eateries in dozens of states. Some locations, however, were home to a far greater number of award-winners than others: California, specifically, has more five-star restaurants (nine), hotels (18) and spas (12) than any other state, while New York City boasts more five-star restaurants (six) and hotels (11) than any other city in the U.S.

Nevada and Florida also fared well on the 2022 list, with several five-star hotels and eateries in the former, and plenty of five-star spas and hotels in the latter.

The Inn at Little Washington, a D.C.-area restaurant, also earned a special shout-out for maintaining its five-star rating for 32 straight years.

Where to find the best burrito in California

The annual Star Awards from the Forbes Travel Guide are based on the ratings and reviews of Forbes’ global team of anonymous “inspectors,” according to the publication. Five-star reviews are reserved for “outstanding” properties, while four-star reviews indicate “exceptional” experiences. “Recommended” properties are described as being consistently “excellent.”

Forbes first adopted its five-star rating system in 1954 for the then-Mobil Travel Guide.

A complete list of the 2022 Star Award honorees, including international properties, can be found at the Forbes Travel Guide’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Toronto Resto Named Best In The World For Italian Food Is Getting A Panoramic New Location

An award-winning Italian dining spot is getting a permanent location in Toronto, and you can feast on pasta while enjoying unparalleled views of the city. This will be Don Alfonso's first permanent location in the city, as it previously operated as a pop-up in Casa Loma's conservatory. The venue was named the best place in the world for Italian cuisine outside of Italy by 50 Top Italy this year, and also received an award for Meal of the Year 2022 for its multi-course tasting menu.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
cntraveler.com

Plum Guide Curates the Most Over-the-Top Vacation Rentals—Here Are 11 of Its Coolest Homes

Choosing the perfect accommodation has always been an important part of travel—so much so that a single luxe rental listing can be the entire reason for a spontaneous getaway. For some, that may be an off-the-grid home in the middle of the desert or a fully-equipped Airstream with a great view of the stars. But for those looking to live in luxury, Plum Guide gathers the best vacation rentals across the world. Pulling from 25 different rental listing sites, the service prioritizes luxury and amenities not often offered with typical rentals (like access to a private chef, cleaning staff, and more). And it’s not just about the amenities: The architecture and design need to be on-point to make the cut, too.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Best hotels in Stockholm 2022: Where to stay for location and character

Open, modern and diverse, yet still with an eye to preserving spots like the historic Gamla Stan district, Stockholm combines both old-world European splendour and clean contemporary design. Here, you’ll find a palace and museums cosied up to trendy vegan restaurants committed to sourcing local produce and beautiful minimalist souvenirs that are too good to give away. The best hotels in Stockholm are:Best for design lovers: Hotel Skeppsholmen, Booking.comBest for fitness fanatics: Downtown Camper by Scandic, Booking.comBest for a boutique experience: Ett Hem, Booking.comBest for romance: The Rival, Booking.comBest for budget travellers: Motel L, Booking.comBest for urban cool: Story Hotel,...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Caesars Las Vegas Quietly Eliminates a Well-Loved Loyalty Perk

Before the pandemic hit, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report had the best player loyalty program in the casino business. In addition to typical perks like waived resort fees, free parking, early access to tickets, and special lines at buffets, check-in, and at other venues, the casino company offered one special perk that MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report never offered.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#New York City#Food Drink#The Forbes Travel Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

The best luxury hotels in London 2022: Where to stay for glamour and style

London has no shortage of hotels – and particularly luxury hotels, with old-world charm and new-world service. Traditionally, the capital’s luxury hotels were clustered in the upmarket enclaves of Kensington, Knightsbridge and Chelsea, with ample high-end shopping opportunities on the doorstep. As the notion of luxury evolves, that’s all changing with a new breed of design-centric luxury hotels popping up in the capital’s trendiest neighbourhoods. Wherever you want to lay your head, one thing’s for sure: these hotels have impeccable service, out-of-this-world food and the comfiest bedrooms in all the capital.The best luxury hotels in London are:Best for history: The...
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

This New Art-deco Hotel in Sydney Has a Rooftop Pool, a Wine Bar, and an Exceptional 'Celebrity Suite'

Just in time for Australia's grand reopening to international travelers, which was official as of February 21, Kimpton Hotels has made its Australian debut. Kimpton Margot Sydney, which opened in February 2022, is located in the heart of Sydney's central business district in a 1939 art-deco building that served as the former headquarters of Sydney Water. The vintage architectural style anchors the entire design scheme of the hotel.
LIFESTYLE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy