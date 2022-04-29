Delray Beach Bridge Fixed, Reopening After Several Months

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 7:46 a.m. — FHP just reported that all lanes have reopened. Expect it take quite some time for traffic to return to normal not just on the Turnpike, but much of Boca Raton and Delray Beach between Glades and Atlantic, as traffic has been rerouted through the area for […] The article FLORIDA TURNPIKE REMAINS CLOSED NEAR GLADES DUE TO DOUBLE FATAL CRASH appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO