Funeral Held For FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein

By Terry Trahim
 3 days ago
Firefighter Timothy Klein is being remembered at a funeral in Queens on Friday.

The 31-year-old died while battling a house fire in Brooklyn last weekend. He became trapped when a ceiling collapsed.

The funeral is being held at Saint Francis de Sales Church in Belle Harbor. A wake was held on Thursday in Brooklyn.

Klein was a 6-year veteran of the FDNY and came from a family of firefighters.

He’s survived by his parents and three sisters.

