Funeral Held For FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein
Firefighter Timothy Klein is being remembered at a funeral in Queens on Friday.
The 31-year-old died while battling a house fire in Brooklyn last weekend. He became trapped when a ceiling collapsed.
The funeral is being held at Saint Francis de Sales Church in Belle Harbor. A wake was held on Thursday in Brooklyn.
Klein was a 6-year veteran of the FDNY and came from a family of firefighters.
He’s survived by his parents and three sisters.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
