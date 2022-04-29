Lady ’Hounds prepping for playoff bout with PSJA North
By Editor
sbnewspaper.com
2 days ago
After a successful first season back in San Benito, one that saw the Lady ’Hounds compile their most wins since the 2018 season, Head Coach Elias Martinez is now preparing his team for a one-game playoff with district 31-6A champion PSJA...
The Uvalde Lobos were to play the Hondo Owls in Class 4A bi-district softball competition at the Uvalde High School softball field last night. Game two of a best-of-three-game playoff series, and possibly game three were to be played. Results from last night’s action will be reported in a future...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season came to a close Sunday afternoon, unfortunately for WT they were on the losing end of an 18-5 loss. St. Edwards jumped out to an early lead in the first on a Stacey Bailey single to right center with one out to drive in Turner Olson before Maddux Hoaglund induced an inning ending double play ball to keep it at 1-0. The Buffs would responded in the home half in a big way as Eric Ortiz connected on a two run shot to straightaway centerfield, Ortiz’s 11th big fly on the season. A couple batters later Nollan Koon doubled to right center brining in WIll Fuenning to make it 3-1 West Texas A&M at that point.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores for Friday night. Frenship 14 EL Paso Eastlake 2 ( Frenship leads 1 game to none) Monterey 14 Plainview 0 (Monterey wins series 2 games to none) Amarillo 8 Coronado 4 ( Amarillo leads series...
Kasey Flores had two home runs and five runs batted in as No. 13 Lubbock Christian University beat No. 7 Angelo State 9-4 Saturday, earning a split in a season-ending Lone Star Conference doubleheader at Maner Park.
Flores broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer in the third inning, and Flores and...
Comments / 1