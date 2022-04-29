Lady ’Hounds prepping for playoff bout with PSJA North

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The regular season came to a close Sunday afternoon, unfortunately for WT they were on the losing end of an 18-5 loss. St. Edwards jumped out to an early lead in the first on a Stacey Bailey single to right center with one out to drive in Turner Olson before Maddux Hoaglund induced an inning ending double play ball to keep it at 1-0. The Buffs would responded in the home half in a big way as Eric Ortiz connected on a two run shot to straightaway centerfield, Ortiz’s 11th big fly on the season. A couple batters later Nollan Koon doubled to right center brining in WIll Fuenning to make it 3-1 West Texas A&M at that point.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO