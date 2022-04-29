Smith: Downtown revitalization vital for attracting investment

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith speaks at The Real American Sunrise.

LIMA — Downtown revitalization was on the mind of Lima Mayor Sheretta Smith, at the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Real American Sunrise event Friday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

“Quality of life issues and making sure your community is actually a place that people want to live is vitally important,” Smith said. “What makes a community stand out among the crowds? What is it that a city must do to lure new business and new jobs? And what are the attributes of success that keep certain cities always at the top (of the) list where people want to live and work?”

Her answer was one simple phrase: “A healthy, vibrant downtown.”

When attracting new businesses to the area, site selectors look for areas that have a talented pool of potential employees. They look for the quality of the schools in the area. They are looking for cultural and recreational amenities. Revitalization therefore must meet all the above criteria. Increasing the talent pool is addressed by workforce development programs. Simply offering cash payments in the form of tax abatements is no longer enough for a new business to relocate. Communities do not get a chance to show off their industrial parks or offer cash incentives if they do not first cross the hurdle of having quality-of-life amenities for prospective new businesses.

“Our job is to support local businesses by working on these issues with respect to quality of life and delivering those essential services that make them a place where people want to live, where people want to invest, where people want to work,” Smith said.

Housing is an area in which Smith feels that a greater effort is needed. There needs to be enough housing for those already here and for those who want to come. The mayor’s administration has a focus on quality housing that is affordable and that will attract outsiders yet meet the needs of residents already living in the greater Lima region.

Still, the investment of time, resources and energy into Lima’s downtown is reason for optimism, according to Smith.

“When I think about successful downtown revitalization, there are three words that come to mind: vitality, which is the capacity to live and develop; vibrancy, which is having or showing great life, activity or energy; and resiliency, which is the ability to become strong, healthy, or successful again after something unfortunate has happened,” she said. “All three of those describe positive change. All three of those describe our downtown. All three of those describe our city.”

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409