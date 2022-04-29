ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Smith: Downtown revitalization vital for attracting investment

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQzrf_0fOVoze000
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith speaks at The Real American Sunrise.

LIMA — Downtown revitalization was on the mind of Lima Mayor Sheretta Smith, at the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Real American Sunrise event Friday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

“Quality of life issues and making sure your community is actually a place that people want to live is vitally important,” Smith said. “What makes a community stand out among the crowds? What is it that a city must do to lure new business and new jobs? And what are the attributes of success that keep certain cities always at the top (of the) list where people want to live and work?”

Her answer was one simple phrase: “A healthy, vibrant downtown.”

When attracting new businesses to the area, site selectors look for areas that have a talented pool of potential employees. They look for the quality of the schools in the area. They are looking for cultural and recreational amenities. Revitalization therefore must meet all the above criteria. Increasing the talent pool is addressed by workforce development programs. Simply offering cash payments in the form of tax abatements is no longer enough for a new business to relocate. Communities do not get a chance to show off their industrial parks or offer cash incentives if they do not first cross the hurdle of having quality-of-life amenities for prospective new businesses.

“Our job is to support local businesses by working on these issues with respect to quality of life and delivering those essential services that make them a place where people want to live, where people want to invest, where people want to work,” Smith said.

Housing is an area in which Smith feels that a greater effort is needed. There needs to be enough housing for those already here and for those who want to come. The mayor’s administration has a focus on quality housing that is affordable and that will attract outsiders yet meet the needs of residents already living in the greater Lima region.

Still, the investment of time, resources and energy into Lima’s downtown is reason for optimism, according to Smith.

“When I think about successful downtown revitalization, there are three words that come to mind: vitality, which is the capacity to live and develop; vibrancy, which is having or showing great life, activity or energy; and resiliency, which is the ability to become strong, healthy, or successful again after something unfortunate has happened,” she said. “All three of those describe positive change. All three of those describe our downtown. All three of those describe our city.”

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Bronzeville Project Could Be Creative Hub

A city-owned site near the intersection of N. 6th St. and W. North Ave. could soon house an apartment building and creative hub for entrepreneurs. A partnership of Michael Adetoro‘s FIT Investment Group and Cinnaire Solutions would develop a 54-unit, mixed-income apartment building and entrepreneurial workspace on a 1.1-acre site that fronts W. North Ave.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
VISTA.Today

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy’s GIS Services Help Municipalities Maintain Vital Infrastructure

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy provides professional GIS (Geographic Information System) services to municipalities, from mapping support for infrastructure projects to focused GIS and data capture projects. SSM’s GIS Asset Management approach helps municipalities to transform sewer infrastructure data into an easy-to-use operations asset management system capturing vital infrastructure data points...
STEVENS, PA
@growwithco

Second Chance Hiring

Discover how businesses in the public and private sectors can advance second chance hiring initiatives for formerly incarcerated individuals. In the United States, roughly 70 million people have an arrest or conviction record, and more than 600,000 individuals are released from jail each year. “Second chance hiring” initiatives aimed at helping these individuals can offer significant opportunities for employees and employers alike. Formerly incarcerated workers are given a chance to make meaningful contributions to their communities. At the same time, businesses can meet ongoing workforce needs by tapping into a talented (and often underutilized) labor pool.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Allen County, OH
Lima, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
City
Lima, OH
Allen County, OH
Business
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
Hr Morning

Study: Two benefits will keep, attract employees

Fifty-three percent of employees say they’re actively looking for new opportunities or at risk of leaving, according to a new study. And if you want to keep them it’s going to take boosting two benefits. The two key benefits to attract and keep employees: health and retirement benefits,...
ECONOMY
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
Daily Montanan

Funding opportunity for tribal communities to address climate change

Tribal nations across the country have the opportunity to receive funding to address the unique impacts climate change has within their communities. “As the effects of climate change continue to intensify, Indigenous communities are facing unique climate-related challenges that pose existential threats to Tribal economies, infrastructure, lives, and livelihoods,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in […] The post Funding opportunity for tribal communities to address climate change appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENVIRONMENT
Black Enterprise

United Partners with OneTen to Help Create One Million Family-Sustaining Jobs for Black Talent Over Ten Years

United Airlines announced a new collaboration with OneTen, a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies committed to creating one million family-sustaining careers for Black talent with opportunity for advancement over the next 10 years. The collaboration with OneTen comes as United has already hired more than 6,000 people since January and expects to hire an additional 8,000 this year alone — with the goal to add 50,000 people to United in the next five years, according to a press release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Real American
Inc.com

How Small Businesses Can Overcome the Challenge of Getting Paid

Many underestimate how hard it can be to get paid for their work when they start their businesses. They understand revenue and costs, but the challenge of managing cash flow is often only appreciated when it's already a problem. It's not something that only affects business in their early days, though, and there are always ways to improve cash flow.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

Affordably Priced Housing Is Essential for Essential Workers

Throughout the pandemic, essential workers demonstrated just how critical their roles are in modern society. From health care professionals, first responders, and law enforcement, to truck drivers, teachers, child care providers, retail workers, and those who keep grocery store shelves stocked--these are the people who help keep us safe, fed, cared for, and productive.
HOUSE RENT
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough in how buildings can promote health and well-being

Having understood the ill-effects if sick building syndrome and the need to better conserve energy by incorporating green features, architects are also utilizing certain elements of an architectural design system shown to reduce stress, improve sleep, promote physical and mental health, thereby improving the quality of life for its inhabitants.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS New York

Co-Op City refinancing deal means repairs for tenants at no extra costs

NEW YORK - Lawmakers announced a city, state and federal partnership to help maintain affordable housing in the Bronx. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer and local elected officials announced a $621.5 million refinancing agreement for Co-Op City Monday morning. The deal will allow the housing development to make necessary repairs without raising maintenance costs for tenants and homeowners. "It's going to mean they can redo this whole place without charging you a nickle," Schumer said. "This is a long-term investment in not just buildings, not just in a place, but in the people," Hochul said. According to the governor, Co-Op City is currently home to 45,000 people. 
BRONX, NY
BBC

Covid: Small loans vital to small businesses, say experts

Businesses who are struggling post-pandemic need better access to small loans, experts say. Charity Purple Shoots said it had helped companies that might struggle to get finance from big banks. Business specialist Prof Dylan Jones-Evans said the Welsh government's development bank should offer more help to these businesses. The Welsh...
SMALL BUSINESS
WTRF- 7News

Is the ethane cracker plant still coming to Belmont County?

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-Is the ethane cracker plant still coming to Belmont County?  President and CEO of JobsOhio JP Nauseef says the short answer is yes. But the timetable is up in the air.  So, the big question is: Where does the project stand now? Nauseef says it is still waiting on the final investment decision from the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Axios

Fidelity to add 1,700 jobs in Research Triangle Park

Financial services giant Fidelity will add another 1,700 jobs at its offices in Research Triangle Park, the company told Axios. Details: Axios learned that nearly 800 of the new jobs will be client facing, 700 will be in tech, and 250 are business support. What they're saying: "We continue to...
ECONOMY
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
149
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy