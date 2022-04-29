ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Judge rules on bond request for former SC ‘Idol’ star charged with felony DUI with death

By Lyn Riddle
 2 days ago

A circuit court judge Friday denied a former American Idol contestant’s request for bond and ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

Caleb Kennedy, 17, has been in Spartanburg County Detention Center since Feb. 8, when he was charged with felony DUI with death . Larry Duane Parris, 54, died after he was run over by a 2011 Ford F-150 in the driveway of his rural Pacolet home.

Judge Grace Gilchrist Knie held a hearing on the bond motion Thursday and said in a written order Friday she is concerned about Kennedy’s mental stability.

She said the fact he had been prescribed Prozac and that he had been placed on suicide watch warranted such an evaluation.

“The Court has not received medical documentation from any source regarding the Defendant’s mental health or current mental condition,” Knie said in her order. “The Court’s concern is that the Defendant presents a danger both to himself and to the community if released from pre-trial detention.”

Kennedy’s attorney Ryan Beasley said he “strongly disagreed” with the judge’s decision.

“He can be evaluated in his home with his loved ones,” Beasley said. “Being in jail is not going to benefit him.”

He said Kennedy was on suicide watch for two days after he was first arrested and has been stable and in fact, is no longer on Prozac.

He said he hopes to have an evaluation next week.

In court Thursday, Beasley argued that Kennedy was not a flight risk, had family in Spartanburg and was not a danger to the community. Kennedy also has no prior record. Beasley sought a $20,000 surety bond.

7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette told the judge Thursday Kennedy was a danger, based on the circumstances of Parris’ death and was a danger to himself.

Previously, Circuit Court Judge Edward Miller denied bond until a toxicology report was returned from SLED. Both lawyers said they had the results, which showed Kennedy had THC and Prozac, which was prescribed, in his system.

Kennedy told law enforcement at the scene he had taken a hit off a vape and “was tripping,” Barnette said.

Barnette told the court Kennedy drove 175 yards down a driveway, ran over Parris and was stopped only by a large machine in Paris’ garage.

If convicted of the felony DUI with death charge, Kennedy faces up to 25 years in prison.

Kennedy, a Roebuck, S.C. , native, sang his way to the final five contestants on “American Idol” in 2021 but left the show May 12 after he told producers about a video that showed him sitting with someone dressed in what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.The video was circulated at his school, Dorman High School, and made its way onto social media.

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, said at the time the video was made when her son was 12. The hood was intended to look like one from the movie “The Strangers,” she said. She believed it was leaked by someone jealous of her son’s success.

Kennedy was on season 19 of American Idol, which premiered Feb. 14, 2021.

Bebee Powers
2d ago

having been on Idol doesn't make one a millionaire, but if the boy has issues it would be more helpful to be under house confinement with a monitor. not like he is a habitual offender but a young person who has made 1 bad decision. parents should take responsibility as the . adult for mental health.

Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
