2 shot at funeral home where services held for Indy homicide victim

By Lucas Gonzalez, Kayla Molander
WRTV
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Friday at a funeral home on the city's northeast side where services were held for a man shot to death earlier this month, police and a family member of the victim say.

The father of Jujuan Finch, 24, confirmed to WRTV that it happened where people had gathered for his son's funeral.

Finch died after he was shot April 19 in the 2700 block of South State Avenue on Indianapolis' southeast side. Police have said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Indianapolis police said Friday that two people were checked into separate hospitals with gunshot wounds shortly after officers responded about 2 p.m. to a call for shots fired in the 5200 block of East 38th Street. The victims are believed to include a man and a woman, according to police.

"They couldn't even grieve or people couldn't process that without there being something like this taking place. It's just senseless," Kenneth Sullivan, senior pastor at New Direction Church, said.

Sullivan's church is next to the funeral home. He says there were different sounding booms and pops, so it sounded like fireworks at first.

When officers arrived at the funeral home, they did not find anyone wounded but located many shell casings in the area. The victims later arrived at the hospitals, police said. As of Friday, both were in serious but stable condition.

"My message to the family is that our thoughts are with them, our prayers are with them," Sullivan said.

Police have not disclosed the extent of their injuries. Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information on Finch's killing was urged to contact IMPD Detective Gary Smith at 317-327-3475 or Gary.Smith@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online .

This is a developing story.

Merrill Moores
3d ago

is this not proof of the inevitable consequences of multi generation and continously growing of single parent households? we are officially starting the 4th generation of this fact. And a break down in societal norms is an obvious predictable outcome. Boys left unchecked by the string hand and presence of a father who is engaged in society by way of marriage, by way of home ownership, by way of a job are left to aimless, pointless marauding.

Sallye rustin
2d ago

ITS TIME TO STEP UP TO THE PLATE If you Bear these children its not societys job to raise them. the Day of the village is gone each generation brings upon a change without directionthere is no purpose every thing is Lost ? Really where is the Gate KEEPER

