Child dies week after fiery 3-car crash, police chase in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy died a week after a stolen car crashed into his mother’s vehicle during a police chase that ended in north St. Louis County.

The toddler, identified as Jace Richardson, died from his injuries on Thursday. His mother was burned in the fiery collision and remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said the incident began when officers spotted a stolen red Dodge 2-door sedan traveling northbound on Riverview at Interstate 270 at about 8:45 a.m. on April 22.

Officers started chasing the vehicle and deployed stop strips to slow the car. They did not puncture the tires, and the car kept speeding away.

The Dodge eventually hit a black Hyundai 4-door sedan near the intersection of West Florissant at Dargail Court in the Dellwood area. The mother and child were ejected from the Hyundai.

Police said the driver of the stolen Dodge also hit a white Oldsmobile before coming to a stop. The driver of the Oldsmobile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, 29-year-old Leon Russell, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and driving while suspended.

Russell is being held without bond.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.