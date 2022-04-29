ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Judge tosses part of Blac Chyna case against Kim Kardashian

By ANDREW DALTON
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wvlgn_0fOVo1D100
Blac Chyna Kardashians Trial FILE - Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A judge on Friday threw out part of the case against Kim Kardashian in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit while the jury deliberates on the elements that remain.

Judge Gregory Alarcon ruled that Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani did not provide any statement during the trial from Kardashian that was defamatory toward Chyna.

The case against Kardashian for interference with a contract remains alive. The jury is deciding on that and both defamation and contract-interference cases against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Jurors went home Friday without reaching a verdict after their first full day of deliberations. Their instructions had to be revised after the Kim Kardashian decision, and attorneys and the judge gave answered several questions that they submitted. They're scheduled to resume Monday morning.

Chyna's lawsuit alleges that the women falsely told television producers and executives that Chyna had violently attacked her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian in December 2016 in an attempt to get her reality show, “Rob & Chyna," canceled.

Ciani argued during closing arguments Thursday afternoon that the women had no reason to believe the attack had occurred, as testimony, photos and video from the time showed no significant injuries to Rob Kardashian.

“He didn’t have a mark on him,” Ciani said. “There was no call to the police, no trip to the hospital, not even a Band-Aid.”

Kardashian attorney Michael G. Rhodes argued during his closing that the women had every reason to believe the accounts of the attack from Rob Kardashian and from Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who broke up the dispute and was a key defense witness.

“Do you remember how Rob looked on the stand yesterday? His pain was real,” Rhodes said. “This is a real family. Yeah, they’re famous, but they’re real people. He got really badly hurt here.”

Ciani provided clear examples of statements via text messages and emails from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, telling the show's producers and the E! network, which the show appeared on, about the abuse allegation.

But the case she made against Kim Kardashian was more vague.

After Alarcon read the jury its instructions Thursday, Rhodes pointed out that there was no potentially defamatory statement in them from Kim Kardashian.

Ciani was angered by the assertion, but the frustrated judge rebuked her, saying she had agreed to the jury instructions before the trial began.

A similar argument emerged in court Friday over Alarcon's unusual method of jury selection. Instead of choosing 12 jurors and four alternates, the judge had the lawyers select 16 jurors, then chose by random drawing after closing arguments which four were the alternates.

The judge again pointed out to Ciani that she had agreed to the process before trial.

In the civil case, nine of the 12 jurors will need to agree on whether three of the Kardashian defendants either knowingly lied about Chyna abusing Rob Kardashian, or spread the word about it with reckless disregard for the truth. The same number will need to decide whether each of the four illegally interfered with Chyna’s contract with the E! network.

___

This story has been corrected to show the first name of the attorney for the defense is Michael, not David.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jurors criticise Kardashians to their faces amid deselection from Blac Chyna trial

Jury selection for Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashians was complicated when prospective jurors expressed disdain for the family in court.Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday (18 April) when potential jury members excused themselves in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian‘s former fiancée Chyna.All four women are named as defendants in Chyna’s lawsuit, alleging they destroyed her television career and defamed her. She sued the Kardashians for $100m (£76.4m) in 2017. The Kardashians denied any wrongdoing and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Rob Kardashian
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Keeping Up With Blac Chyna’s Trial: The Kardashian Family Deny Trying To Get ‘Rob & Chyna’ Canceled, Tokyo Toni Gets Kicked Out Of Courtroom Over Threats

Black Chyna’s battle in court against the Kardashians is officially underway. The court proceedings continued on Tuesday, April 19, with Blac Chyna claiming the Kardashian-Jenner family used their influence to cancel her E! series, Rob & Chyna. In response, the family refuted those claims via their legal team, alleging they were just trying to protect their brother, Rob Kardashian, from an abusive relationship.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner And Tyga Allegedly Threatened By Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner Alleges In New Lawsuit Testimony

As the trial continues in Blac Chyna’s $108 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, matriarch Kris Jenner took the stand on Day 3. Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée has sued the reality TV family for defamation, saying that multiple members made false claims about her to network executives at E! regarding alleged violent behavior. This, Chyna said, caused her reality show Rob & Chyna to be canceled and also prevented her from getting other jobs. The family, however, countersued and stated the alleged violent behavior toward Rob did occur, and the momager testified on April 20 about other alleged threats said to have been made against Kylie Jenner and her then-boyfriend Tyga.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Claims She Was Joking When She Put Gun To Rob Kardashian’s Head

As her civil case against the Kardashians continues, Blac Chyna, 33 testified Wednesday against her ex Rob Kardashian‘s abuse allegations which lead up to their breakup and cancelling of their reality show. While on the stand, questioned by her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Chyna told the jury she was only joking around when she pointed a gun at her ex and wrapped an iPhone cord around his neck, Daily Mail reports.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian Testifies He ‘Didn’t Love’ Blac Chyna When They Got Engaged: It ‘Wasn’t Real’

Rob Kardashian, 35, is claiming he didn’t love Blac Chyna, 33, during their relationship, in his headline-making testimony in court on April 27. The member of the Kardashian family was speaking about his ex in the defamation trial she started against his mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, and said their romance “wasn’t real love” while admitting he only thought she was the one for him because she accepted him at his “lowest point,” according to TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Rocks Sleek Black & White Suits For Court Battle With Rob Kardashian: Photos

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian family is almost as dramatic as the suits she’s wearing throughout the trial. On Monday (Apr. 25), Blac (b. Angela White, 33) headed to the trial wearing a dramatic black pantsuit. The jacket’s single button was fastened at Chyna’s waist, giving her a stunning figure. She paired the look with trousers that reached the heels giving her some extra height. Coupled with a tight hairstyle, Chyna was ready to take on Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the KarJenner empire.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna’s Mom Told To Stay Away From Court After Blasting Kardashians In New Video

Blac Chyna‘s mother shared her strong opinions about the KarJenners in a recent social media video and now it’s apparently caused her to not be allowed in the courtroom during her daughter’s lawsuit trial against the reality TV family. Tokyo Toni used profanity and called out the physical appearance of the KarJenners, claiming they “look like they dead,” in an Instagram Live video on Monday night, and the KarJenners’ attorney, Michael Rhodes is reportedly concerned for his clients’ “physical safety.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian Testifies Blac Chyna Allegedly ‘Strangled’ Him & Put Gun To His Head

A moment of truth? Rob Kardashian, 35, claimed he didn’t love Blac Chyna, 33, during their relationship, among many other things, in his headline-making testimony in court on April 27. The member of the Kardashian family spoke about his ex in the defamation trial she started against his mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, and said their romance “wasn’t real love” while admitting he only thought she was the one for him because she accepted him at his “lowest point,” according to TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy