Surry Community College is offering a Truck Driver Training class beginning in May that will meet at the Yadkin Center, at 1001 College Drive in Yadkinville. The class will start on Thursday, May 26, and will run through Thursday, Oct. 4. There will be a mandatory orientation session before the start date for those who register for the course.

YADKINVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO