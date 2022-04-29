ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY to move some primaries to August after court tosses maps

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York judge has ordered the state's congressional and state Senate primaries to be delayed until Aug. 23 to provide enough time to replace maps that were ruled unconstitutional this week. State Judge Patrick McAllister moved the primaries back Friday from their original date of June 28. He said special master Jonathan Cervas will finish drawing new maps by May 20. New York is set to separately hold gubernatorial and state Assembly primaries in June, unless lawmakers or Gov. Kathy Hochul decide to delay. New York’s highest court rejected new congressional and state senate maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats earlier in the week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

