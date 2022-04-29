ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 12-piece Ninja cookware set is over $100 off on Amazon

By Albert Bassili
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Ninja Foodi's NeverStick Premium 12-Piece Cookware Set is over $100 off on Amazon (Amazon)

Whether you're outfitting your kitchen for the first time or looking to replace some well-loved pans, Ninja's 12-piece cookware set is a reliable and affordable option. Right now the set is marked down to $289.95 from $400, saving you $110 when you buy it from Amazon.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 12-Piece Cookware Set Ninja amazon.com $289.95 Shop Now

The 12-piece set consists of three pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, and a stockpot. Every piece of the set has premium features and build quality, like the Ninja-specific non-stick coating and riveted stainless steel handles. The exterior is also shot-coated with a hard-anodized layer that helps prevent scratches and general wear and tear.

The base is made of 4.5 mm aluminum, meaning it’s more durable and does a good job of spreading the heat so that you don’t get any hotspots, a pain for anybody who knows the tiniest bit about cooking. The lids are made of tempered glass and have a 13.5mm thick stainless steel rim to help keep them safe. All of the lids, handles, and nonstick coating is oven safe up to 500°F so that you can put them in the oven without fear.

This deal won't last long, so grab this 12-piece Ninja cookware set on Amazon while you can.

