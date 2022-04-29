ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch a bear chase a couple walking their dog outside home in Florida: ‘Let’s go!’

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Comments / 55

Johanna Williams
21h ago

oh myDogs are so curious! Thank God they made it inside! yes, we keep building and taking their habitats. I just read that a panther was looking for his home in his old neighborhood, no one was hurt

Reply
7
Cleo Miles
1d ago

I wonder how many more in that neighborhood . They better have a plan, with the County . Because that’s serious ❤️

Reply
11
wypipo
1d ago

🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣 Husband said 🚨EVERY MAN FOR THEMSELVES🚨 The dog looked back like is he still coming 😅😅

Reply
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
Apopka, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Smith
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
1390 Granite City Sports

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Bears#Black Bear#Tiktok#Click Orlando#Fwc
Power 93.7 WBLK

Weird Looking Animal Caught On Camera In New York

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
WEST SENECA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Action News Jax

Child survives shark bite at south Florida beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A child, described as an adolescent by emergency responders, is expected to be fine after a shark bit him in the ocean. In a post on Twitter, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said they responded after a child was bitten by a shark. The adolescent told rescuers he “saw a small shark dart towards him as he stood in shallow water.” The shark bit his right foot near his big toe before swimming away.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
1K+
Followers
405
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy