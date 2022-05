(CNN) — The widow of Julian E. Lewis, a Black man who was fatally shot by a Georgia state trooper in August 2020, will receive a $4.8 million settlement from the state, attorneys representing the family said. “While the record-making settlement does not bring back her husband for widow Betty Lewis and other family and loved […] The post Georgia settles with widow of Black man killed by state trooper for $4.8 million, attorneys say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO