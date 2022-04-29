ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcade video games live on at west suburban shrine

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The western suburbs are home to a unique entertainment experience revolving around classic arcade games.

Perhaps best of all, patrons at Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield don’t have to worry about digging around for quarters and converting cash into tokens. Everyone pays a flat $20 per head to play all day, if they wish.

Owner Doc Mack said his other company makes arcade games, so it only made sense to revive the arcade experience in the Chicago area. His emporium features nearly 900 classic arcade games from the late-1970s forward.

“There’s somebody for every machine out there,” he said.

Mack has got just about everything. You want Atari Pole Position? It’s there. How about Street Fighter 2?

The interior of Galloping Ghost in Brookfield. Photo credit Galloping Ghost

“We have pretty much every game in the Street Fighter universe,” Mack told the Noon Business Hour on Friday.

Galloping Ghost sees traffic of about 80,000 people annually, an indication Mack says that people would rather play video games on bonafide machines, rather than at home.

“The demand is there,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity. We saw it in 2010, and the numbers keep going up and up and up.”

