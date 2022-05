Click here to read the full article. Celine Dion is once again postponing a leg of her Courage World Tour amid an ongoing health issue. “I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows,” Dion said in a statement posted to her website on Friday (April 29) announcing her European dates were rescheduled. In her message to fans, Dion directly gave a more detailed update about her condition, which she has previously identified as severe and persistent...

