ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Who's in, who's out for Bruins in regular-season finale

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZqej_0fOVmXCC00

The Bruins are prioritizing rest over seeding.

While Boston has a chance to potentially move up to third place in the Atlantic Division, Bruce Cassidy confirmed before Friday night's game in Toronto that the team is sticking to its plan to rest many of their regulars and not have them play the second night of a season-ending back-to-back.

The following Bruins will not be playing Friday: Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, and Matt Grzelcyk.

These eight players will take their spots in the lineup: Marc McLaughlin, Anton Blidh, Jack Studnicka, Oskar Steen, Chris Wagner, Mike Reilly, Josh Brown, and Jack Ahcan.

Jeremy Swayman will start in goal, with Linus Ullmark -- who earned his first shutout of the season Thursday night -- backing up.

A couple notes: With Hall sitting, Charlie Coyle will be the only Bruin to play all 82 games this season. Hall had played the first 81. Also, this will be Wagner's first game with Boston this season. That's a nice thing to see for a veteran who was always a great teammate, and by all accounts has continued to be that in Providence this season.

Cassidy did not reveal exactly what the Bruins' lines and pairings would be.

The Bruins can pass the Lightning for third in the division if they earn one more point than Tampa Bay on Friday. That would mean Boston faces the Maple Leafs in the first round. Any other result keeps the Bruins as the first wild card team and pits them against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. The Lightning are playing the Islanders on Long Island Friday.

The Leafs are also sitting some players Friday night, as Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and goalie Jack Campbell will all be rested. Toronto is locked into second place in the Atlantic Division.

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

NHL Announces Schedule For Bruins 1st Round Playoff Series Vs. Hurricanes

BOSTON - The NHL has announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins first round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. All games will be broadcast regionally on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub. Out-of-market viewers can watch the broadcast on ESPN+. National broadcasts will be available on either ESPN or TNT.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Bruins making Linus Ullmark Game 1 starter in playoffs is right move

Veteran goalie Linus Ullmark played fantastic over the last two months of the NHL regular season and will deservedly start in net when the Boston Bruins begin their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced the decision after Sunday's practice. Game 1...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Keys to Upsetting the Hurricanes in Round 1

For the third time in the last four Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Boston Bruins will match up with the Carolina Hurricanes. In 2019, the Bruins swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, then won a First Round series in five games in the Toronto playoff bubble in 2020. Now after a year of not playing in the 2021 postseason, the two will meet again in another First Round series.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Jack Studnicka
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Chris Wagner
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
John Tavares
NBC Sports

Bruins-Hurricanes lineups: Projected lines, pairings, goalies for Game 1

For the third time in the last four years, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature a series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. Unlike the two previous series, the Hurricanes have the home ice advantage. This first-round matchup begins Monday night at PNC Arena, where the Hurricanes lost twice during the Bruins' 2019 Eastern Conference Final sweep.
NHL
NBC Sports

Hurricanes' elite goalie, Frederik Andersen, won't play Game 1 vs. Bruins

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without one of their best and most important players for Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that Frederik Andersen skated Sunday but that the veteran goaltender won't play in Monday night's series opener PNC Arena.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Sports

Bruins begin playoffs with Patrice Bergeron's future still unknown

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron just completed one of the finest regular seasons of his 18-year career, which is encouraging for the B's as they begin their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. But are we about to witness Bergeron's final games in a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#The Atlantic Division#The Maple Leafs
ClutchPoints

Alex Cora’s stern message after Red Sox’s 9-14 start to 2022 season

The Boston Red Sox dropped their fourth series in a row after coming away with a 9-5 road loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Boston’s pitching staff had been leading the way as of late amid the offense’s lowly start to the 2022 season, although this was not the case in the series finale against the Orioles. From the six-run sixth inning to the five hits recorded with runners in scoring position, the Orioles had the last laugh over their AL East rival on the day.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy