Rockford, IL

Illinois offers up to $30K for mortgage and rent assistance

 2 days ago

Help is still available for homeowners and renters who have fallen behind on their payments. Illinois offers up to $30K for mortgage and rent...

CBS Chicago

COVID cases climb in Illinois. Which areas are seeing the highest numbers?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in more than two months, new daily COVID cases in Illinois have topped 4,000. Cases are also rising in Chicago, but they're milder and far less deadly than at any stretch of the pandemic.CBS 2's Chris Tye looks at the numbers and where in our area cases are highest -- and what it means for your family.The states around Illinois are seeing cases soar; Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana -- but in Illinois, Lake County and DuPage County are the stories here. Starting in the western suburbs -- DuPage County cases are up 111 percent...
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois’ healthiest counties

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — How healthy is the county you live in? There’s a new list ranking the healthiness of Illinois counties and DuPage County in the Chicagoland area tops the list. Here in central Illinois, Woodford county is number nine on the list Tazewell county is 14th and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCPO

Tennessee suspends grocery tax for a month to curb inflation

Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Effingham Radio

Governor Pritzker Highlights $309 Million Assistance Program for Illinois Homeowners

Homeowners impacted by COVID-19 pandemic encouraged to apply for assistance today. Governor JB Pritzker today joined leaders from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) to highlight the opening of the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF), which provides up to $30,000 for homeowners who have fallen behind on their monthly housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This free assistance fund will provide $309 million in total to cover a multitude of housing costs including past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condo association fees.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Hospital donates life-saving kits to Rockford Police officers

OSF HealthCare has donated 300 tourniquets and 300 Israeli bandages to the Rockford Police Department, for officers to keep in their squad car's first aid kits. Hospital donates life-saving kits to Rockford Police …. Freeport teen arrested on gun charge after foot chase. Rockford volunteers reaching out to violent neighborhoods...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Park District says it's the perfect first job for teens

With warmer temperatures right around the corner, the Rockford Park District held a Summer Job Fair on Friday at the UW Health Sports Factory. Rockford Park District says it’s the perfect first …. Freeport teen arrested on gun charge after foot chase. Rockford volunteers reaching out to violent neighborhoods...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford volunteers reaching out to violent neighborhoods with clean-up program

After a week's delay due to poor weather, Rockford's Neighborhood Improvement initiative got underway on Friday. Rockford volunteers reaching out to violent neighborhoods …. Freeport teen arrested on gun charge after foot chase. Golden Apple Award winner: Hononegah’s Jean Chambers. Freeport ministers hope to reach men with new community...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm warning – Portions of Winnebago, Ogle and Boone Co.

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE...EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND NORTHWESTERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cherry Valley, or near Belvidere, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Timberlane, New Milford, Monroe Center and Caledonia. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 111 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________
WINNEBAGO, IL
WIFR

Two Rockford men accused in catalytic converter theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to an attempted theft at a business. Dah Dah, 25, was located in the 600 block of 18th Avenue and Thu De, 24 was later found in the 1900 block of S. 5th Street. Both men face burglary charges.
ROCKFORD, IL

