Pasco County, FL

‘I’m broken’: Parents fly to Florida to search for missing Pasco daughter

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
 2 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A desperate search is underway for missing Pasco County woman Alyssa Ciccarelli who was last seen nearly two weeks ago at a gas station on US-19.

Ciccarelli’s parents flew to Florida from Vermont last Saturday in a desperate attempt to search for her.

Pasco deputies searching for missing woman last seen Sunday

Ciccarelli’s mom and stepdad, Nadine Calloway and Larry Fox spent a week driving around the area and passing out flyers in search of their daughter.

“It’s heartbreaking as a parent, not being able to help your child,” Calloway said. “I’m broken.”

Ciccarelli has called Pasco County home for several years. Her parents said she was last staying at the Holiday Hotel and Resort on US-19. She replied to a text from her mom on Easter, April 17.

“I said ‘Have a Happy Easter, I love you.’ She said ‘I love you too, mom’ but it’s the complete opposite,” according to Calloway.

Since that text, Calloway said she hasn’t received any replies, and her daughter has been active on social media — none of which is like her.

Gabby Petito's parents file updated lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents: Here are the 6 changes made

Calloway and Fox handed out close to 3,000 flyers throughout the Holiday area.

“We’ve gotten more help from the homeless than people who are supposed to be close to her,” Fox said. “We just hope and pray someone knows something because I know somebody does.”

Ciccarelli’s mom said the Embassy Food & Gas is one of the last places anyone saw her daughter. The station is about eight miles away from the hotel Ciccarelli stayed at.

Surveillance video shows Ciccarelli inside the store for a couple of minutes before she walked out. Her parents are remaining strong and hopeful.

“Please come home and let mom help you, nobody is mad we just want you home safe,” Fox said. “Your mom is worried sick and so am I.”

Ciccarelli was described as being 5’5”, around 140 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing, sandals and was carrying two black purses.

Anyone with information on Ciccarelli’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit an online tip at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Comments / 32

Onlyonejdr
2d ago

I pulled into WAWA yesterday to a man handing out flyers. He missed no one so I had a turn. It was her father an he told me my daughter is missing, I think he said he came down from Georgia an wants to put this out here - we have to go back home. I told him I’d pray an they will find her🙏🏼😢

Reply(5)
22
Flora W
2d ago

May God bless her and her family. I pray she’s found safe🙏🏻. This is heartbreaking for the family; I can’t imagine the agony of not knowing where your child is 💔

Reply
11
Dr. Cosmo Pendergast
2d ago

This is some new thing where so many young people keep saying I'm broken. I am not sure where this is coming from but someone needs to figure it out

Reply(3)
3
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
