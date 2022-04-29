‘I’m broken’: Parents fly to Florida to search for missing Pasco daughter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A desperate search is underway for missing Pasco County woman Alyssa Ciccarelli who was last seen nearly two weeks ago at a gas station on US-19.

Ciccarelli’s parents flew to Florida from Vermont last Saturday in a desperate attempt to search for her.

Ciccarelli’s mom and stepdad, Nadine Calloway and Larry Fox spent a week driving around the area and passing out flyers in search of their daughter.

“It’s heartbreaking as a parent, not being able to help your child,” Calloway said. “I’m broken.”

Ciccarelli has called Pasco County home for several years. Her parents said she was last staying at the Holiday Hotel and Resort on US-19. She replied to a text from her mom on Easter, April 17.

“I said ‘Have a Happy Easter, I love you.’ She said ‘I love you too, mom’ but it’s the complete opposite,” according to Calloway.

Since that text, Calloway said she hasn’t received any replies, and her daughter has been active on social media — none of which is like her.

Calloway and Fox handed out close to 3,000 flyers throughout the Holiday area.

“We’ve gotten more help from the homeless than people who are supposed to be close to her,” Fox said. “We just hope and pray someone knows something because I know somebody does.”

Ciccarelli’s mom said the Embassy Food & Gas is one of the last places anyone saw her daughter. The station is about eight miles away from the hotel Ciccarelli stayed at.

Surveillance video shows Ciccarelli inside the store for a couple of minutes before she walked out. Her parents are remaining strong and hopeful.

“Please come home and let mom help you, nobody is mad we just want you home safe,” Fox said. “Your mom is worried sick and so am I.”

Ciccarelli was described as being 5’5”, around 140 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing, sandals and was carrying two black purses.

Anyone with information on Ciccarelli’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit an online tip at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.