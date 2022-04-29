ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Christina Haack’s Husband Vows To ‘Protect’ Her After Ant Anstead’s Custody Filing

By Cassie Gill
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Christina Haack‘s husband Joshua Hall has spoken out after her ex-husband Ant Anstead filed for cull custody of 2-year-old Hudson. “Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy,” Josh wrote via Instagram, making reference to Christina and Ant’s only son Hudson, but also her two kids with ex Tarek El Moussa: Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11.

“What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those,” he explained. Joshua and Christina wed on April 5, 2022 after less than a year of dating. ‘What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development,” he also wrote.

Christina Haack and husband Joshua Hall. (MEGA)

“Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common,” Joshua shared,” calling her a “positive influence” on her kids. “So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.”

“There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private…so trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth,” he said, before vowing to protect her. “I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

A day ago, Christina said she was “deeply saddened” by Ant’s filing. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she said to HollywoodLife in a statement. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them,” she also said.

Per court documents, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, and Christina, 38, have had joint legal and physical custody since divorcing in July 2021. Ant says in new docs, however, that he was been the “primary parent,” explaining that Christina sees 2-year-old Hudson “9 days each month over the last 20 months.” His request is for Christina to take “alternating weekends, Friday at 4:00 p.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, and except for vacations,” for their son.

