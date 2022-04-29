ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

PennDOT announces weekly maintenance plan for Erie County

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced its maintenance plans for next week in Erie County.

PennDOT is planning shoulder repairs, bridge sweeping, ditching, speed table installation, manual patching, shoulder cutting and crack sealing.

Reflectors will be replaced through a contract with Green Acres Contracting Co. Inc. of Scottsdale. That will happen locally on Interstate 79 ramps, the Bayfront Parkway, Route 290 and Route 20 (26th St.). Reflectors replacement also is planned next week for Routes 62 and 257 in Venango County.

In Erie County, shoulder repair is planned for Lake Pleasant Road (State Route 1001) in Venango Township and Greene Township, and Route 426 in North East Township.

Bridge sweeping is planned for Interstate 90 in North East Township and Girard Township.

Ditching is planned for Route 426 and Gulf Road (SR 1017) in North East Township, and Lake Pleasant Road (SR 1001) in Millcreek Township.

A speed table install is planned for Route 832 (Sterrettania Rd.) in Millcreek Township.

Manual patching is planned for Route 19 (Peach St.) in the City of Erie and Route 5 in Springfield Township.

Shoulder cutting is planned for Route 19 (Peach St.) in Waterford Township and Summit Township, and for Route 6 in Union Township and Concord Township.

Crack sealing is planned for Route 19 (Peach St.) in the City of Erie, and Route 5 (12th St.) in Harborcreek Township.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov .

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The work is planned for the week of May 2, 2022.

