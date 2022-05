Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said the grain and livestock markets "got jittery" later on Friday when the U.S. stock market began selling off. Earlier in the day Friday we did see some nice gains before the stock market began dropping. Gordy said the fear was the U.S. stock drops hard Friday going into the weekend. We are the last market to close the week and then Asia is the first to open to start the week. Would the world financial markets be dropping hard Sunday night or Monday morning?

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO