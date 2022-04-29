ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Fourth-day increase in active cases

By Chris Counts
 2 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Friday shows that active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have gone up for a fourth consecutive day.

The Arkansas Department of Health data showed 1,498 active cases of the virus Friday, an increase of 36 from the previous day. There were 139 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 835,737 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed the number of patients hospitalized with the virus was 51, an increase of five in the last 24 hours. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 12, while the number of COVID-19 ICU patients remained at 12 with no change in the last 24 hours.

Health officials reported four additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Friday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,385.

In the last 24 hours, 2,398 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,588,142, with another 375,026 being partially immunized.

