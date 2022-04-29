ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

A few passing showers and storms this weekend

By Cody Nickel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1pRT_0fOVl0MV00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Humidity levels increasing across the southeast and you can notice this by the added cloud cover that was present Friday afternoon and evening. Still a wonderful evening across the two-state region as temperatures remain a little milder through the overnight with readings dipping to near 60 and the upper 50s.

For the weekend, weather pattern remains sluggish and stagnant, but you will notice a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms on the radar as we trend summer-like in your First Alert Forecast. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s for the start of the week with some areas tickling the 90 degree mark.

While high pressure remains over the Atlantic Ocean, we remain on the northern peripheral of the ridge which will keep frontal systems from fully moving into the southeast. These fronts weaken and dissipate, but will keep rainfall chances in our forecast as the ridge continues to bring moisture into the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

What day is the peak of tornado season?

You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

Gangster Disciples gang member sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A recently released Gangster Disciples member who served time for a previous armed conviction was arrested and sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol. On April 13, 2022, Xavier Rashad Brooks, 31, from Valdosta, Georgia, received 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release after […]
VALDOSTA, GA
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy