Odell Beckham Jr. has hilarious reaction to Matt Judon's relentless recruiting

Matt Judon was the most vocal recruiter for the New England Patriots this offseason.

From the start of free agency, Judon has reached out to over a dozen top-tier players to reel them into Foxborough. Of course, none of these recruiting attempts panned out — but, it was the effort that mattered.

One of the players that Judon was persistent in recruiting was Odell Beckham Jr., and he still remains a free agent. Beckham Jr. has a strong admiration for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady — that almost brought him to the Patriots in the past.

Judon tried to ride that momentum, again, to bring Beckham Jr. to the organization on Friday and he was hilariously shut down. Beckham Jr., in a lighthearted manner, said he can’t stand Judon and that he has to block him.

Maybe one day, this persistence will pan out for Judon and the Patriots.