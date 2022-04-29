ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport ministers open new community barbershop

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JZM6_0fOVktUU00

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Ministers Fellowship celebrated the grand opening of its community barbershop on Friday.

The group has been working on the project for two years, but a $50,000 donation from SSM Health helped the barbershop become a reality.

Inside, traditional barbershop services are offered, along with access to healthcare, food, housing, employment and “spiritual connections.”

The faith-based group says it specifically hopes to attract men.

“We want to make our men better,” said president Samuel Newton. “[We want to] make our men stronger, make our men more healthy, and this is going to be a way we can reach them at a grassroots level and give them an opportunity to get those health challenges fixed, because we’re going to bring education to them and help them get to where they need to be, which is healthy families.”

The barbershop is located in the FA Read Center, at 18 W. Stephenson Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 9

T (that's it)
2d ago

Many best wishes for this endeavor!!!! Sincerely hope and pray that this is the beginning of helping a segment of society that truly needs it!!!! Might be the beginning of Freeport becoming the positive place it should be for everyone and maybe bring back some more companies for employment......❤️

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Freeport, IL
Business
Freeport, IL
Education
City
Freeport, IL
Freeport, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
Freeport, IL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbershop#Ssm Health#The Fa Read Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested in knife attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Packers pass on receivers, pick two Georgia defenders

GREEN BAY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers went into the first round of the NFL draft Thursday evening with two first-round picks and desperately in need of receivers. Instead they came away with two defensive players from national champion Georgia. They used their first pick, the 22nd overall, on linebacker Quay Walker. Walker is 6’4, 241 pounds […]
GREEN BAY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

SUV driver, bicyclist exchange fire in Beloit shootout

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy