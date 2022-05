The Green Bay Packers went into the 2022 NFL Draft with 11 draft picks. Despite losing a second round pick when they traded up to get Christian Watson, the Packers gained a seventh round pick when they traded down in the fifth. Overall, the Packers took three wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, a safety, a linebacker, and an edge rusher. Like all NFL teams, the Packers’ work did not end with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. After the draft ended, the Packers added several undrafted free agents, including three more wide receivers.

