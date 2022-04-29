ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident scammed out of large sum of money in extended warranty scam, police say

By Joseph Leonard
 2 days ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are warning residents about cybercrime circulating in the area.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said recently, a resident was scammed out of a large amount of money after he was convinced he had received a refund for a warranty he didn’t want.

The scammer emailed the resident claiming he had renewed an extended warranty for several hundred dollars. However, when the resident checked their bank account, they had been given a $20,000 refund.

The man then reported it to the scammer and gave them access to his computer and bank account.

CCPD urges residents to avoid clicking suspicious links in unsolicited emails. Police also said residents should contact their banks if an overpayment happens and to never share banking information with anyone.

For a list of FBI tips to avoid cybercrimes, click or tap here.

