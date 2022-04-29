ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

Woman accused of intentionally setting Solvay home on fire with 2 children inside, police say

By James McClendon
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
Solvay, N.Y. — A 37-year-old woman has been accused of intentional setting a Solvay home on fire Saturday night with her two children still inside, police said. The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 212 Hall Ave. in Solvay, according to a Solvay Police Department news release. The...

