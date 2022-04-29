Livestream Arcade Fire’s London Concert & Listen To Our New Podcast Episode About WE

Way back in 1998, when Yasiin Bey was still calling himself Mos Def, he and Talib Kweli teamed up for an album called Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, an instant classic of underground rap. In the almost quarter-century since then, the duo has occasionally released new songs together, and for years they’ve been saying they recorded a whole new album produced by Madlib. In 2020, Kweli said the album would never come out. But last year Kweli and Bey premiered one of those new Black Star songs on The Midnight Miracle, their podcast with Dave Chapelle on the subscription service Luminary. And last month came the welcome news that, actually, it would come out, behind a paywall at least.
