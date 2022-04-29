ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Livestream Arcade Fire’s London Concert & Listen To Our New Podcast Episode About WE

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just wrapped up our live podcast episode about Arcade Fire’s new album, and they’re about to take the stage in London to play songs from across their discography. You can...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Stereogum

CHAI – “Surprise”

The joyous, experimental Japanese group CHAI recently released their single “WHOLE” and collaborated with Sondre Lerche on his song “Summer In Reverse.” Today, CHAI have come out with a new single called “SURPRISE.” It’s a giddy song that manages to be soothing and explosive in equal measures, and it’s got an extremely colorful music video that the band shot with director Yoshio Nakaiso in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Stereogum

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce NYC & LA Shows, Sign To Secretly Canadian

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs resurgence is really ramping up! Back in March, the rock trio announced a few high-profile shows and teased new music — their first since 2013’s oft-forgotten cover-art monstrosity Mosquito. (Or is it just me who often convinces himself It’s Blitz! was their most recent album?) Now we know which label will be releasing that music, and YYYs have added the first American dates of what looks to be a tour of major cities around the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

S. Raekwon – “Single Mom’s Day”

The NYC-based Buffalo native S. Raekwon — the genre-straddling singer-songwriter Steven Raekwon Reynolds — released his debut album Where I’m At Now last year on Father/Daughter. Today he’s back with a powerful new song about the love between a mother and a son. Reynolds is celebrating...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

Lana Del Rey has become close with the country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane. A couple months back, they were spotted singing a new LDR song together that was inspired by a story Lane told Del Rey, and Lane also co-wrote “Breaking Up Slowly” from Chemtrails Over The Country Club. Yesterday at Stagecoach Festival, Del Rey joined Lane during her set to perform two songs: the aforementioned “Breaking Up Slowly” and Lane’s own “Look Away.” Check out videos below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Joyce Manor – “Don’t Try”

Right now, heroically economical Californian pop-punk beasts Joyce Manor are on tour with the Story So Far, Mom Jeans, and Microwave. Next month, Joyce Manor will release their new 17-minute album 40 Oz. To Fresno, which they recorded with Beck/Elliott Smith collaborator Rob Schnapf. Joyce Manor have already shared first single “Gotta Let It Go,” which rocks super fucking hard. Today, the band drops another new one called “Don’t Try,” and it’s another real rocker.
FRESNO, CA
Stereogum

Pink Mountaintops – “Nikki Go Sudden”

On May 6, Pink Mountaintops (aka the side project of Black Mountain’s Stephen McBean) will release their new album Peacock Pools. We’ve heard “Lights Of The City” and the opening track of Peacock Pools — a cover of Black Flag’s “Nervous Breakdown.” Now, we’re getting another track, “Nikki Go Sudden.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

Kendrick Lamar, aka oklama, announced his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers 15 days ago. At the time, we learned the album, Kendrick’s final release for Top Dawg Entertainment, would be out May 13. Until today, Kendrick and his team have not revealed any further information about the project since then. However, one huge detail may have just surfaced: It looks like this might be a double album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

Way back in 1998, when Yasiin Bey was still calling himself Mos Def, he and Talib Kweli teamed up for an album called Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, an instant classic of underground rap. In the almost quarter-century since then, the duo has occasionally released new songs together, and for years they’ve been saying they recorded a whole new album produced by Madlib. In 2020, Kweli said the album would never come out. But last year Kweli and Bey premiered one of those new Black Star songs on The Midnight Miracle, their podcast with Dave Chapelle on the subscription service Luminary. And last month came the welcome news that, actually, it would come out, behind a paywall at least.
CELEBRITIES

