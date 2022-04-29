ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 3 players the NY Giants must draft on Day 2 in 2022 NFL Draft

By Reese Nasser
Cover picture for the articleWith the NY Giants adding Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal with their two first-round picks, they have already addressed their two biggest needs. Heading into Day 2 of the NFL draft, there are still several spots that the Giants could look to upgrade. There are several high-profile prospects still on the...

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
