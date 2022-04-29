ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

17-year-old boy shot in abdomen in serious condition, police say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager was shot Friday afternoon and is in serious condition, Baltimore police said. City police...

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Found Shot Dead In Car In North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was found shot to death in a car Thursday afternoon in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 5:21 p.m. to the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found the unidentified woman shot once inside a parked car. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said according to officers and medics on the scene, the victim’s condition “would suggest she had been deceased for a while.” It is unclear how long the woman may have been dead. An investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies After Overnight Shooting In South Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in South Baltimore, authorities said. It happened shortly after midnight in the 3600 block of 5th Street, according to details provided by the Baltimore Police Department. Officers called to the scene found the man shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Identify Victims Of Deadly Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Thursday identified two men killed in a double shooting in southern Baltimore. The victims of Wednesday’s shooting were identified as 21-year-old Devin Moll and 30-year-old Denzel Scipio, Baltimore Police said. Both men were found shot about 1:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of Audrey Avenue, police said. They died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found murdered in vacant apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder in the Normandy area. Investigators told Action News Jax that a body was found in a vacant apartment at the Camalot Apartment Complex on Lane Ave. The victim is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

