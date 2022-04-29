ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 7 new deaths, 3,199 new cases

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0kQa_0fOVicnn00

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,199 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,346
  • 5-9 years: 885
  • 10-14 years: 861
  • 15-19 years: 2,187
  • 20-29 years: 6,677
  • 30-39 years: 4,303
  • 40-49 years: 3,026
  • 50-59 years: 3,212
  • 60-69 years: 2,754
  • 70-79 years: 1,513
  • 80+ years: 906

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 62,472 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,809,104 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 9,572 new individuals have tested positive with 4,651,101 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.37%

Hospitalizations:

There are 459 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 37 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 299 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 142 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,199
  • Total Cases: 1,618,006
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 19,136

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 384
  • Total Cases: 139,097
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,127

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,358,724
  • Booster doses administered: 2,998,111

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 9.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 199
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 135,721
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,793

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 95
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 29,232
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 23
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,035
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 114
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 24,526
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 3,060 new cases in the last week with a total of 85,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 135,909 new tests reported with a total of 15,667,077.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WMUR.com

1 more person dies of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another person has died of COVID-19 in New Hampshire as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Health officials said a Grafton County woman younger than 60 has died. There have been 2,479 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began. The New Hampshire...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Age Group
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFAE

What is the state of medical marijuana legalization in North Carolina?

North Carolina remains one of just 13 states that have not legalized medical marijuana. That may not be the case for long. A bill in the North Carolina Senate, the NC Compassionate Care Act, would make medical marijuana legal for a narrowly crafted group of people diagnosed with certain medical conditions.
HEALTH
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 6 states with no needle exchange, has nation’s highest opioid rate

Injection drug use across the United States is increasing as the misuse of prescription and synthetic opioids rages on. Many people who misuse drugs choose to inject because it delivers a faster, more intense high. But this method of delivering drugs into the body, particularly for people who share needles or syringes, also comes with an increased risk of transmitting bloodborne diseases like hepatitis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
ALABAMA STATE
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy