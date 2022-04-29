Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 7 new deaths, 3,199 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 3,199 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,346
- 5-9 years: 885
- 10-14 years: 861
- 15-19 years: 2,187
- 20-29 years: 6,677
- 30-39 years: 4,303
- 40-49 years: 3,026
- 50-59 years: 3,212
- 60-69 years: 2,754
- 70-79 years: 1,513
- 80+ years: 906
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 62,472 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,809,104 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 9,572 new individuals have tested positive with 4,651,101 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.37%
Hospitalizations:
There are 459 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 37 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 299 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 142 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,199
- Total Cases: 1,618,006
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 19,136
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 384
- Total Cases: 139,097
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,127
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,358,724
- Booster doses administered: 2,998,111
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 199
- Total Confirmed Cases: 135,721
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,793
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 95
- Total Confirmed Cases: 29,232
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 23
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,035
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 114
- Total Confirmed Cases: 24,526
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,060 new cases in the last week with a total of 85,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 135,909 new tests reported with a total of 15,667,077.
