ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police Recover $50,000 Worth of Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Stolen Gear

By Jem Aswad
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s every touring band’s nightmare: Veteran rockers the Brian Jonestown Massacre had nearly all of their equipment stolen while on tour: custom-built guitars and effects and lots more. The theft was widely reported in the music press as the band soldiered on as best they could. But...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Dallas, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
musictimes.com

Guitar Shorty Cause of Death Tragic: Blues Guitarist Dead at 87

Guitar Shorty, a musician, popularly known for influencing scores of blues players, including the iconic Jimi Hendrix, has passed away at the age of 87. According to Guitar World, his representatives at Alligator confirmed his death. On Wednesday, the musician died of "natural causes" at his home in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

He planned a treasure hunt for the ages — until he went missing

Let’s start at journey’s end. Some adventures exact a terrible cost. It’s the last Sunday in January. More than 300 guests walk single file into the Arcata Community Center in far North California. Some wear blazers with sneakers, and some wear gingham dresses with muddy hiking boots. They patiently wait their turn and then sign their names into the guest book.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Newcombe
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Jonestown#Katu Tv
96.3 The Blaze

Totally Epic! Maroon 5 is Bringing World Tour to Montana

This is definitely going to be one of the biggest concerts this year in Montana, and you don't want to miss it!. Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum American pop rock band, Maroon 5 has announced a Montana tour date. Maroon 5 is bringing their World Tour to Billings, Montana on Monday, August 8, 2022. The show will take place at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MONTANA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
SFGate

Body found in Pyramid Lake ID'ed as missing Sparks woman

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found in Pyramid Lake as a missing Sparks woman. KOLO-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body discovered over the weekend is 70-year-old Diana Wong. She had been reported missing several...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Police Report Female Pedestrian Dies In Collision On I-680

SAN JOSE (BCN) A female pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in San Jose on Interstate Highway 680, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The collision was reported at 6:36 p.m. on the highway near Capitol Avenue. The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said, and the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy