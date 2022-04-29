ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

This draft expert ‘loved’ the Patriots' first-round pick: 'Cole Strange is awesome'

By Jesse Pantuosco
 2 days ago

Bill Belichick’s decision to trade back in the first round, where the Patriots would ultimately select Chattanooga guard Cole Strange, was widely criticized, leading many to wonder if the legendary coach had lost his touch. Strange was seen as a reach, at least relative to where he was ranked (86th by ProFootballFocus and sixth at his position), with his age (he turns 24 in July) and lack of FBS pedigree both raised as potential concerns.

Though not the household name Patriots fans were hoping for—Georgia All-American Nakobe Dean was there for the taking at 29—Strange shouldn’t be discounted after winning consecutive Jacobs Blocking Awards, presented annually to the Southern Conference’s top O lineman. While others mocked them, Dane Brugler of The Athletic commended the Patriots for drafting Strange, describing him as “awesome” while citing February’s Senior Bowl in Birmingham as the performance that put him on the national radar.

“I did not see [Strange] going in the first 50 picks, let alone the first round,” Brugler admitted. “He made money at the Senior Bowl. Center, guard. This guy is awesome. I love this pick.”

In his pre-draft analysis of Strange , who he rated 73rd overall, Brugler touted his “versatility,” “strong hands,” “competitive toughness” and “quick feet,” expecting him to immediately compete for a starting role at either guard or center. While Strange may not have been the best value pick in the draft, that’s never mattered to Belichick, who insists he would have drafted him earlier if he had the opportunity.

“They do not care if their board does not look like anybody else’s,” agreed Robert Mays during Thursday’s live episode of The Athletic Football Show . New England’s affinity for Strange was largely kept under wraps with Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright revealing he was never contacted by Belichick or the Patriots in the lead-up to the draft.

You might recall New England making a similarly anonymous pick in 2020, going way off the board to select Kyle Dugger of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. Dugger rated a respectable 31st in PFF’s safety grades this past season (that’s out of 92 qualifiers), totaling 92 tackles and four interceptions over 15 appearances including 13 starts.

