Miami's Isaiah Wong will stay with Hurricanes, pursue more NIL deals after threatening to transfer, per report

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a week after landing one of the top transfers of the offseason in guard Nigel Pack, who scored an $800,000 NIL deal, Miami nearly lost another star wanting a raise of his own. Isaiah Wong, who helped facilitate the Hurricanes' Elite Eight run, threatened to enter the transfer portal...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Kentucky starter Keion Brooks Jr. becomes third Wildcat to enter transfer portal

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., who started all 33 games for the Wildcats last season, entered the transfer portal on Friday night. A former top-40 recruit, Brooks had an inconsistent freshman season at Kentucky before proving himself as one of the few bright spots during the Wildcats' dismal 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Brooks was a staple in Kentucky's lineup, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC recruiting target boosts his stock at recent AAU evaluation period

With the college basketball season over, the focus is shifting to recruiting and that means a brand new evaluation period for the AAU cycle. The North Carolina Tar Heels have been out on both weekends scouting talent and watching their targets. One player that UNC watched during a recent live period was four-star small forward Jason Asemota. The Arizona native is a 2024 prospect and is starting to draw significant interest from top programs. And there’s a reason why. Rivals.com recently released their list of five players that improved their stock during the evaluation period and Asemota cracked that list. Here is...
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
Yardbarker

Ja Morant responds to talk of Grizzlies disrespecting T-Wolves’ logo

The Memphis Grizzlies advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, and there was some talk about them disrespecting their opponent after the game. Ja Morant insists that narrative is another media fabrication. After the Grizzlies defeated the T-Wolves 114-106 in Game...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Larry Brown Sports

Duke makes unusual hire from rival school

Jon Scheyer is already moving differently than his predecessor Coach K did. 247 Sports reported on Friday that Duke has hired Jai Lucas, an assistant coach for rival Kentucky, to fill the last spot on Scheyer’s bench. The report adds that it marks the first time the Blue Devils have hired outside of the “Duke family” since the 1990s.
NBC Sports

Draymond ejected from Game 1 for questionable Flagrant 2

The first-half of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a whistle-fest, and Draymond Green was a casualty in the chaos. Late in the first half of the opening game of the Western Conference semifinal matchup, Green was whistled for a foul on Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke and the Warriors' forward got a hold of Clarke's jersey, dragging him to the ground.
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Naz Reid (personal) questionable for Friday's Game 6

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (personal) is questionable to play in Friday's Game 6 contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reid's availability is suddenly in question for personal reasons. Expect Jarred Vanderbilt to log more minutes against a Memphis unit allowing a 38.4 points in the paint this postseason if Reid is inactive.
