247Sports projects two Notre Dame players selected in ‘23 NFL 1st round

The 2022 NFL Draft has just begun but many writers are already looking forward to next years draft, especially the first-round. Blake Brockermeyer, a former Texas All-American and first-round NFL selection turned analyst for 247Sports looked ahead to the 2023 draft. He sees two current Notre Dame players as potential early selections. Find out below where Brockermeyer thinks they’ll go. (The teams are just projections at this moment.)

#12 Philadelphia Eagles - TE Michael Mayer

“He (Mayer) can do it all at the tight end position, making him a viable option in the first round.” – Brockermeyer

#31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

“Foskey will be an important piece of Marcus Freeman’s defense and can be a difference maker if he capitalizes on the season ahead.” – Brockermeyer