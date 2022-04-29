ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Lawmakers Reveal Another Gas Rebate Plan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of California lawmakers has another plan for helping out residents with record-high gas prices. According to Cal Matters, Senate Democrats unveiled their own relief plan as part of a larger budget blueprint on Thursday, April 28. They pitched $8 billion in...

FOXBusiness

California to raise its gas tax, already the highest in the nation

California lawmakers appear unlikely to pause the annual summer increase in the state's gasoline tax ahead of a May 1 deadline, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Monday. Newsom, a Democrat, had previously expressed support for helping California motorists experiencing pain at the pump by waiting to implement a 5.6% tax hike scheduled to take effect on July 1. The tax is used to fund roads and other infrastructure projects; the state's Legislative Analyst's Office projected the tax will generate about $8.8 billion in revenue during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Money

How Everyday People Are Combatting High Gas Prices

Gas prices have been falling steadily since reaching an all-time high in early March — but that hardly means gas is cheap. Prices recently rose at the fastest pace ever recorded, and as of Monday, the average gallon of regular gas cost $4.09, which is $1.22 more expensive than a year ago. In all likelihood, gas will stay expensive throughout the spring and summer. Naturally, drivers are looking for creative ways to save.
