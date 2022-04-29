ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Tri-Cities Original: T.R. & Carla Dunn dreaming big for local teens

By Josh Smith
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jitGU_0fOVfpUr00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — When T.R. and Carla Dunn start dreaming, things just seem to happen.

During the pandemic, the longtime Johnson City youth ministers started dreaming of a new place for teens and led by teens in the Tri-Cities.

“We know a lot of people don’t like to deal with teenagers, but we do,” T.R. said. “We wanted to fill a gap, and we wanted teens to have the final say in what and how it happened.”

Soon, “4thirTEEN” was born – a ministry supported by the Dunns but run by teens. He says the name was inspired by the Bible verse Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306Z56_0fOVfpUr00
Carla Dunn meets with local teens who are helping to set the direction for “4thirTEEN” activities. “This is for everyone no matter where you are from and what you have or don’t have,” she said.

4thirTEEN has hosted a few events under the leadership of its teen advisory board. They already have that space T.R. and Carla were dreaming about on the second floor of the Summit Leadership building in North Johnson City. An official launch date is set for June 11.

“Teenagers have dreams, and our goal through “4thirTEEN” is to make those dreams come true,” T.R. said.

Tri-Cities Original: Campbell’s Morrell Music thriving after 38 years in downtown Johnson City

T.R. Dunn knows what it means to be a kid and to struggle.

Raised in the Carver Projects, his father died when he was just 11 years old. T.R. says family and a caring community of adults saved his life.

“It made me a better person, and it gave me the hope that I don’t have to stay here,” he said. “I want the opportunity to move up, and when I move up I never want to forget where I come from.”

Recently, Carla Dunn says she and her husband were especially burdened after a spike in teen suicides. She knows of as many as seven teenage suicides in the Tri-Cities in just the past few months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVSEL_0fOVfpUr00
The Dunns say they were burdened by the recent spike in teen suicides in Northeast Tennessee. “We knew we didn’t do something,” Carla said. (Photo: T.R. Dunn)

“We knew we need to do something,” Carla said. “What can we do?”

That same night, Carla said she had another. This one came while she slept, and it seemed to come out of now where.

“Are you sure I should talk about this?” she said, indicating that what she was about to share might sound a bit far-fetched.

“In my dream, we were in Freedom Hall,” she said. “And I was standing looking at youth everywhere, and my husband came on the stage and introduced Tim Tebow.”

Carla says she was confused. She’d not thought about the Heisman Trophy winner in recent memory. But the dream wasn’t easily forgotten, so she began posting on his social media platforms and eventually got in touch with Tebow’s booking agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNZIe_0fOVfpUr00
Carla Dunn says her dream about Tim Tebow speaking in Freedom Hall seemed to come out of nowhere. The next day, she began the process of trying to track him down and invite him to Johnson City. (Photo: Tim Tebow publicity image submitted by “4thirTEEN”)

Would the sports star turned author and motivational speaker be willing to come to Johnson City to speak to area youth?

“The answer I got was no,” Carla said.

But that wasn’t the end of this dream.

“The very next day, the booking agents called and said, ‘Yes, he wants to come and pour into your community a message of hope.'”

Tim Tebow to make appearance in Johnson City

The event that began as an unexplained dream is being billed as “There is Hope – Overcoming Depression, Despair, and Driving Your Passion.”

Tim Tebow will speak at Freedom Hall on May 15. T.R. Dunn will introduce him to the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMIKd_0fOVfpUr00
(Image: “4thirTEEN” submitted)

The Dunns say their new dream is that the teens from around the region will come to the event and hear the truth.

“They are somebody,” Carla said. “They can make it. They can have dreams and they can accomplish them. This is giving their voice back and giving them a sense of purpose and community in their lives.”

“I want to make sure that every teenager knows they matter,” T.R. said. “Every teen can realize you don’t have to stay in the same place and in the same shape that you are. You can be a better person. You can do anything you want when you put your mind to it.”

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets and learn more about the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

WJHL

Community Heroes: Tri-Cities church changes lives one meal at a time

(WJHL) — Changing lives one meal at a time. That’s the mission of the members of Gray United Methodist Church. What started as a small drive-thru meal offering has exploded into a resource for hundreds. Church members made a decision to do more than sit around and talk about change. They decided to take action […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter to host kitten shower

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As kitten season is underway, the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter announced an initiative that would benefit both the participants and the felines. A kitten shower will kick off Saturday, April 30 from 1-6 p.m. The event will allow community members to drop off kitten food or make monetary donations, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local organ recipients reflect on donations during Donate Life Month

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are currently 3,000 Tennesseans waiting for a life-saving organ donation. That’s why advocates are spreading the word on the importance of organ donation this Donate Life Month. In 2021, Tennessee hit a record high for organ and tissue donation. Advocates say you don’t need to be in perfect health […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

New flags placed at Jonesborough COVID memorial

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than a dozen ETSU students placed new flags at a memorial for Northeast Tennesseans who died from COVID-19. The memorial is located on Spring Street in Jonesborough. Students placed new flags and replaced some of the existing flags, which represent those who died from the virus. “I just hope out […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Fired Ballad travel nurse turns self in on drug charges

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

GCSD: Bloody tools found at double homicide scene

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen. According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

DA files to try juvenile double homicide suspect as adult

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 16-year-old accused of killing a grandmother and her 7-year-old grandson will appear before a judge in a detention hearing on May 12, according to the 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. Assistant Public Defender Todd Estep, who declined to comment on the case, is representing the juvenile, Armstrong revealed […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Officers drag man from burning Carter County home

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) dragged a man who had fired shots from a gun to safety after he set a home on fire Tuesday. A report from the CCSO states that deputies were called to a home on Rittertown Road Tuesday evening in regards to a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Judge finds Hunger First director guilty on multiple charges

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Hunger First Director Michael Gillis, he allowed two men to rest at the front of the organization’s building on Aug. 20, 2020. When he left the site to serve lunches to those experiencing homelessness, he returned to find a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officer ordering the men to leave […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

