Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four Reboot Loses Spider-Man Director

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got another teaser clip. It's just under a week before the big release date and Marvel Studios is putting on the full court press. In the latest teaser, we get more of Wong's warning to Strange about the chaos he helped unleash as part of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot of fans will probably be clipping that segment where he says, "I thought one Strange was bad enough." However, unlike the most recent TV spot, there are no more secret cameos hinted at. Still, even without any special guest star Avengers or other bits of Marvel lore to unpack, the hype is undeniable when it comes to the next stage of the Multiverse. People have been wondering what the story of this movie will be from the moment it got announced all those years ago at Comic-Con. Well, you have a much better idea of what's coming now after the trailer and these promotional clips.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO