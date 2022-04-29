ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four Reboot Loses Spider-Man Director

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 2 days ago

One of the most anticipated films in the upcoming Marvel Studios slate has lost its director. Following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney has been preparing to reboot the iconic Fantastic Four characters in a new movie from Marvel Studios, finally bringing them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts,...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Spider-Man 4: Sam Raimi Completely Open to Directing Tobey Maguire Movie

Spider-Man 4 fans are excited to hear that Sam Raimi is "completely open" to returning for another Marvel film. In an interview with Moviepilot, the director was asked about the prospects of continuing Tobey Maguire's journey in his universe. Raimi acknowledged that the multiverse has made it likely that anything is truly possible in the MCU now. Raimi's longtime friend even swung by the Marvel Studios world to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home already. So, the groundwork has already been laid for such a turn if Marvel and Sony would agree to pursue it. Raimi has been very forthcoming when asked about his older films. No Way Home reignited a wave of nostalgia among film fans as they grew an even deeper appreciation for Maguire and Andrew Garfield's time in the tights. Check out what he had to say down below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jon Watts
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Latest ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Confirms Debut From a New Marvel Team

When the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser included a glimpse of the back of Patrick Stewart’s head, along with a bunch of ominous figures holding court over some kind of interdimensional tribunal, a lot of Marvel fans (and our own YouTube channel) predicted that the film would introduce the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati is a group of some of the world’s most powerful heroes — Professor X, Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt, Black Panther, Reed Richards and Dr Strange in its original incarnation — who band together in secret to protect their world and later to prevent invasions from other dimensions.
MOVIES
#Fantastic Four#Fox#No Way Home
BGR.com

Marvel’s new Doctor Strange 2 TV ad gives us our first look at Captain Carter

We’re in the endgame now. In exactly one week, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will premiere in theaters worldwide. And we’ll finally learn what Marvel plans to do with the MCU in Phase 4. But that means we’ve got seven days of marketing left, and Marvel is pulling out all the stops. The studio just released a new Doctor Strange 2 TV ad that shows Captain Carter for the first time.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Avatar, Batman, Hunger Games And Tom Cruise: What Movie Lovers And Investors Should Know About CinemaCon 2022

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is "Jurassic World Dominion." “John Wick: Chapter 4” is set for a March 24, 2023 release and could be a box office hit. Dubbed the “most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world,” the annual CinemaCon event is a chance for movie companies to show off trailers and footage from their upcoming blockbusters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
ComicBook

Spider-Man Director Remembers Trying to Make Thor Movie With Stan Lee in the 1990s

Sam Raimi is best known for his work on Spider-Man and the Evil Dead franchise, and now the director is taking on Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next. It turns out, before he helmed his Spider-Man trilogy, the director and Stan Lee went around pitching a Thor film in the early 90s. Raimi recently had a discussion with Rolling Stone and he revealed the experience of trying to get a Thor movie made.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Teaser

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got another teaser clip. It's just under a week before the big release date and Marvel Studios is putting on the full court press. In the latest teaser, we get more of Wong's warning to Strange about the chaos he helped unleash as part of his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A lot of fans will probably be clipping that segment where he says, "I thought one Strange was bad enough." However, unlike the most recent TV spot, there are no more secret cameos hinted at. Still, even without any special guest star Avengers or other bits of Marvel lore to unpack, the hype is undeniable when it comes to the next stage of the Multiverse. People have been wondering what the story of this movie will be from the moment it got announced all those years ago at Comic-Con. Well, you have a much better idea of what's coming now after the trailer and these promotional clips.
MOVIES
Polygon

Disney swaps release dates for The Marvels and the next Ant-Man movie

Two upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are switching release dates, according to an announcement Disney made on Friday at CinemaCon. The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, is going to be swapping its release date with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The new Ant-Man film is set to...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases First Look at That '70s Show Sequel

Saturday was a big news day for That '90s Show, Netflix's sequel to That '70s Show. Not only did the streamer reveal that most of the young cast from the original series will be returning to reprise their roles in what's being described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances", but Netflix also revealed a first-look photo from the upcoming series as well featuring returning stars and series regulars Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Foreman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Foreman. The photo sees Red and Kitty sitting at their kitchen table and while the decor has been given a bit of a '90s update, all the nostalgia for That '70s Show is still there. You can check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES

