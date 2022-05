Courtesy of ReubenGBrewer (CC 3.0) On Monday, May 2, in Spotsylvania, construction will begin on the Old Plank Road turn lane project. VDOT will begin working to reconstruct the westbound right turn lane on Old Plank Road, Rt.610, to Ashleigh Park Blvd, the department announced via media release. The turn lane will be built offset from the travel lane to improve sight distance for left turns from Ashleigh Park Blvd. This project will improve drainage at that intersection. Plus, it will add a new sidewalk with a handicap-accessible ramp, the department said.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO