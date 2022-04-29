NYPD: Anthony Ramon, 42, killed in East Village shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a gunman shot and killed man during the morning commute in the East Village on Friday.

Police identified the man who died as 42-year-old Anthony Ramon, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on East 4th Street between Avenue B and Avenue C.

Horrified residents watched from their apartments.

"When we heard the gunshots from our window, peeked out, looked over, saw the guy. I think he was shot in the middle of the street, so he was crawling back to the corner," a witness said. "Guy collapsed. We didn't know what to do, we wanted to help."

The suspect got into some sort of dispute with Ramon before shots were fired, police said. It was not immediately clear what it was about.

Investigators said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Ramon in the stomach and leg. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

"The ambulance came and they took him, and that was that. Like I said, the police pushed everything back. They pushed everybody out of the scene, and then they just started like looking for shell casings," witness Steve Cruz said.

Police did not immediately release Ramon's name because his death was still pending family notification.

The suspect left the scene wearing all black and riding a bicycle, police said.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video and asking for tips from the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.