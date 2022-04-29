ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

ULM Meets Up with Trojans in Little Rock

ulmwarhawks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleULM (15-23-1 overall, 6-11-1 Sun Belt Conference) at Little Rock (17-19 overall, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference) 6 p.m. Friday, April 29 | LISTEN: 105.7 FM/540 AM KMLB | LIVE STATS. 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 | WATCH: ESPN+ | LISTEN: 105.7 FM/540 AM KMLB | LIVE STATS. 1 p.m....

ulmwarhawks.com

Kait 8

Arkansas holds off Ole Miss to win 12th straight SEC home series

Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home...
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas: SEC champs for a second straight year

A whole weekend remains in the SEC softball season and the league title is already wrapped up. Arkansas captured its second straight regular-season conference crown with an 8-0 win over South Carolina on Sunday. The win was the Hogs’ eighth straight and will all but ensure the team doesn’t fall from their No. 7 national ranking. The Gamecocks, the last-place team in the league, managed just four hits in the five-inning loss. Mary Haff struck out six South Carolina batters to lead the way. Offensively, Hannah McEwen helped the Razorbacks with a 2-for-3 day. She had two RBI, a run and a triple. Taylor Ellsworth homered twice for Arkansas, in the first and in the fourth, both times two-run shots. Arkansas will close the regular season Friday through Sunday at Texas A&M, the next-to-last team in the SEC standings.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Musselman reveals Arkansas heavily recruited MarJon Beauchamp

Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman on Saturday revealed the program was heavily involved in the recruitment of former four-star prospect MarJon Beauchamp. Musselman made the revelation on Twitter after Beauchamp posted a photo of himself wearing a Razorbacks shirt. He reminisced a bit about what could have been had Beauchamp committed to the program prior to their run to the Elite Eight this year.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alt 101.7

Christopher Allen Goes Undrafted, Signs With Denver Broncos

Alabama edge linebacker Christopher Allen has gone undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos . Allen was expected to have an opportunity to build his draft stock into at least an early day two selection, unfortunately, Allen sustained a foot injury while recording his first and only sack of the 2021 season against Miami in the season opener.
DENVER, CO
WAFB

Former LSU and current Tide CB Eli Ricks arrested over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested over the weekend in Mississippi due to speeding, insurance, and possession of marijuana according to On3Sports and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Ricks was a former All-American at LSU and transferred...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas’ Undrafted Free Agents

FAYETTEVILLE — Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is completed the Hogs who sign undrafted free agent contracts will be listed here and updated. Grant Morgan, Linebacker: Morgan has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars according to AaronWilson_NFL. In 2021, Morgan finished with 101 tackles, 41 solo, seven for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, three pass breakups and six quarterback hurries.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

