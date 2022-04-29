ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Portrait of Fifth President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. Unveiled at Melville Library

stonybrook.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official portrait of Stony Brook University’s fifth president, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., was unveiled April 14 in the Frank Melville Jr. Memorial Library Atrium. Painted by artist Ying-He Liu, the portrait hangs in the atrium along with portraits of other Stony Brook University presidents. “Sam spent an...

news.stonybrook.edu

WIBX 950

The 10 ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ in New York State

The Hudson Valley is dominating a new national list that profiles the "most charming small towns" in New York State. This week, Microsoft News highlighted "New York state's most charming small towns." "Often unfairly overlooked in favor of bustling Manhattan, the State of New York is filled with an abundance...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in East Setauket, New York

When I heard the title, "The world's smartest billionaire," I had to do my research to know more about this billionaire. His name is James Harris Simons, and he is one of the highest-earning hedge fund managers in the world. This incredible success made him one of the wealthiest people in the world. His net worth exceeds $24.4 billion, making him the richest person in East Setauket, New York.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
TBR News Media

Squires family heirloom returns to Port Jefferson

A flag once flown outside of the post office in the former Echo area of Upper Port has been returned to Port Jefferson and now resides at the Village Center. The flag is unique in that it contains only 46 stars. It had flown outside the Echo post office between 1908 and 1912. Chris Ryon, village historian, charted the timeline of the 46-star flag.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Troy Record

Alan Chartock’s The Capitol Connection: Eric Adams is a politician to keep an eye on

Andrew Cuomo has now officially missed the boat. He had his shot, but his former lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, seems to be where she wants to be. She’s a smart woman and unlike Cuomo, she has not accumulated a lot of enemies and seems set for reelection. It would take more than a few mistakes for her to lose. She does have some things going against her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York Little Leaguer Tragically Dies During Game

Little League baseball seems like a right of passage for boys and girls. 2.6 million kids play Little League baseball each year. Though, the experience is mostly fun and happiness, tragedy comes to the plate at times and sadness prevails. According to Vera Chinese of newsday.com, a fourth-grade Little Leaguer...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Over 200 men celebrate graduation from Doe Fund in Harlem

NEW YORK -- More than 200 men in Harlem celebrated a huge accomplishment Saturday.All of the men have either experienced homelessness or incarceration.Saturday, they donned graduation caps and gowns and gathered at the Apollo Theater to celebrate employment, permanent housing and sobriety.It was all made possible through a nonprofit called the Doe Fund, which helps men transition back to normal life and find success.Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs spoke at their graduation. He's the first person to serve in the New York State Legislature who has been incarcerated."Like all of you, I worked hard for my second chance," he said. "Whatever you do, believe you can do it. Show them that human element of you. They need to see it."Since it started more than 30 years ago, the Doe Fund says it has helped more than 30,000 men.
