Kern County, CA

Teen girl missing: KCSO

By Jason Kotowski
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old girl went missing April 11 and sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding her.

Taryn Tollison is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches, 100 pounds, black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

KGET TV 17 News

