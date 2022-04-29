Teen girl missing: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old girl went missing April 11 and sheriff’s officials are asking for help finding her.

Taryn Tollison is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches, 100 pounds, black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.